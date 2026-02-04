VIYA Launches to Address Longstanding Gap in Pollution Remediation Delivery

VIYA Environmental launches multi-technology solutions to address complex remediation

Pollution remediation leaders McMillan-McGee and ORIN Technologies join forces, collaborating on technologies to address global contamination challenges

Tackling a contamination problem of this scale and complexity demands more than conventional approaches. It requires innovative, multi-faceted thinking that VIYA is uniquely positioned to deliver.” — Larry Kinsman

WI, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new path in environmental cleanup has been forged with the official launch of VIYA Environmental (“VIYA”), a unifiedcompany focused on setting the standard for effective and efficient pollution remediation. VIYA is one of the first soil, groundwater, and wastewater remediation providers to offer a comprehensive suite of thermal, chemical, and biological solutions that can permanently eliminate Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), including per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and chlorinated solvents, from polluted sites. VIYA designs custom solutions that accelerate remediation timelines, reduce overall project costs, and enable effective treatment of complex contaminants including PFAS, a pervasive group of “forever chemicals.”VIYA is the result of a strategic alliance formed by pollution remediation leaders McMillan-McGee (“Mc2”) and ORIN Technologies (“ORIN”). This new, unified company aims to lead the way in solving the planet’s toughest environmental remediation challenges. Its unique technologies are designed to address an urgent global public health issue: the pervasive problem of contamination by VOCs at polluted sites and the growing $200+ billion PFAS cleanup challenge in the U.S. VIYA’s solutions are proven to effectively treat these chemicals, and can be deployed individually, in sequence, or in combination to address site-specific conditions."VIYA is more than just a new brand; it’s a commitment to forging a better path forward for our planet. By bringing together best-in-class thermal, chemical, and biological technologies of Mc2 and ORIN, we can offer the environmental remediation industry a comprehensive and sophisticated solution that meets their unique needs,” said Brent Winder, President of VIYA.“The VIYA team is ready to lead the charge in tackling the most difficult contamination challenges—from pervasive VOCs to the urgent crisis of PFAS—expecting to deliver greater value, lasting impact, and a cleaner, safer future for all."VIYA is built on decades of scientific research, technical rigor, and proven results from both legacy companies. Mc2 is renowned for its trailblazing work in In Situ Thermal Remediation (ISTR), and ORIN excels in chemical and biological remediation. By combining these capabilities, and their collective suite of more than 17 issued patents globally, VIYA is set up to solve some of the most critical challenges in soil, groundwater, and wastewater remediation, including high cleanup costs, prolonged timelines, and increasing regulatory pressure."Tackling a contamination problem of this scale and complexity, especially one involving difficult-to-destroy chemicals like PFAS, demands more than conventional approaches," added Larry Kinsman, Chief Commercial and Technology Officer of VIYA. "It requires the kind of innovative, multi-faceted thinking—drawing on the most advanced thermal, chemical, andbiological science—that VIYA is uniquely positioned to deliver, ensuring we don't just move the contamination, but truly destroy it."VIYA is a portfolio company of GEF Capital Partners , a Washington, D.C.-based private equity firm focused on investing in high-growth businesses tackling climate change and mitigating pollution. Brent Winder, formerly COO of Mc2, will serve as President of VIYA. Larry Kinsman, formerly CEO of ORIN, will serve as Chief Commercial and Technology Officer. Kinsman will also serve on VIYA’s Board of Directors alongside Bruce McGee, Co-Founder and former CEO of Mc2."VIYA represents the core of GEF Capital’s investment thesis: scaling proven, innovative technologies that aim to directly address critical global pollution challenges," said Catherine Lien, Principal at GEF Capital Partners and a board member of VIYA. "This strategic alliance under the VIYA banner is the next chapter in their story, enabling the new company to offer optimized, multi-faceted solutions that we believe can deliver measurable impact for our planetand strong returns for our investors."Environmental engineers, consulting firms, and site owners can learn more about VIYA and its unique pollution remediation platform in a live webcast, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026 at 12:00 pm EST. To register, click here ###About VIYAVIYA is a new kind of pollution remediation company, formed by the strategic alliance of industry pioneers McMillan-McGee (Mc2) and ORIN Technologies (ORIN). Backed by GEF Capital, VIYA offers a comprehensive, technology-agnostic platform utilizing best-in-class thermal, chemical, and biological solutions. This integrated approach allows VIYA to accelerate project timelines, reduce costs, and effectively treat complex contaminants, including persistent Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) and PFAS, providing the environmental remediation community with sophisticated solutions for the world’s toughest soil, groundwater, and wastewater challenges. For more information, go to viyaenv.com.About GEF Capital PartnersGEF Capital Partners is a global private equity firm focused on making investments in businesses operating in the clean energy, energy efficiency, waste, water, and resource efficiency sectors. With offices in the United States, India, and Brazil, GEF Capital invests in companies that have developed solutions addressing ways to mitigate the effects of climate change and pollution. By partnering with management teams that operate in high-growth markets, GEF Capital brings a value-added approach to its investments, helping to grow leading companies and ensuring a more sustainable future. Visit www.gefcapital.com for additional information.

