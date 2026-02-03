Commerce Secures $3 Billion Boeing Commercial Deal with Air Cambodia in Fast-Growing Southeast Asian Market

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 3, 2026

Contact: Office of Public Affairs

publicaffairs@trade.gov

(202) 482-3809

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today at the Singapore Airshow, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration celebrated the signing of a $3 billion commercial deal between The Boeing Company and Air Cambodia for up to 20 737 MAX aircraft. This agreement will support more than 12,000 jobs across America.

The deal marks a momentous development in the trade ties between the United States and Cambodia, which has maintained a consistent GDP growth rate averaging 6-7% over the past decade, making it one of the fastest growing markets in Southeast Asia. This deal will be one of many made by U.S. companies at the Singapore Airshow, a key gateway to the Asia Pacific aerospace market. The 2026 show is the 10th edition of the event, featuring over 1,000 exhibitors from 50 countries, 50,000+ trade attendees, and 35+ aircraft in static displays.

“This deal is an incredible milestone for Boeing and Air Cambodia – the start of a great commercial partnership of world-class U.S. aircraft powering continued domestic economic growth,” said Assistant Secretary for Global Markets David L. Fogel. “Thanks to President Trump’s trade agenda, more foreign public buyers around the globe are choosing to buy American for unmatched quality and innovation.”

“This deal is the latest example of American leadership in an increasingly competitive region,” said ITA Advocacy Center Executive Director Hiro Rodriguez. “The U.S. aviation industry reflects the strength of U.S. manufacturing, supports high quality American jobs, and demonstrates why U.S. exports set the global standard. The Advocacy Center looks forward to continuing to support U.S. companies as we strengthen partnerships and drive interoperability with allies worldwide.”

This deal reflects the economic potential between the United States and Cambodia, reinforcing the momentum generated by the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade signed by President Donald J. Trump and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet in October 2025. ITA’s Advocacy Center, the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service, along with the U.S. Embassy in Cambodia, delivered sustained support for this important win.

This landmark Boeing-Air Cambodia deal builds on record-shattering commercial wins gained through U.S. Government commercial advocacy in the first year of this Trump Administration. In 2025, the Advocacy Center secured an unprecedented 121 signed contracts worth $244 billion, including $206 billion in Made-in-America export content and more than 844,000 American jobs supported.

Under the leadership of Department of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade William Kimmitt, the ITA Advocacy Center leads efforts for U.S. companies to win foreign contracts to advance American industry and technology success. The Advocacy Center works with other segments of the ITA Global Markets division stationed around the world, along with interagency colleagues, to push deals across the finish line.

Learn more about U.S. Government Advocacy here.

###

About the International Trade Administration

The International Trade Administration (ITA) at the U.S. Department of Commerce is the premier U.S. Government resource for American companies competing in the global marketplace. Operating in more than 100 U.S. locations and 80 markets worldwide, ITA promotes trade and investment, assists U.S. businesses and workers to export and expand globally, and ensures fair trade and compliance by enforcing U.S. trade laws and agreements. For more information on ITA, visit www.trade.gov.