Planterra Wins Platinum Award for Hudson’s Detroit Atrium at 2026 International Plantscape Awards

Top Honor from the International Plantscape Industry Alliance Recognizes Technical Execution

Executing an interior planting installation of this scale required disciplined planning, technical coordination and a long-term view of performance within a complex architectural structure.” — Shane Pliska, President and CEO of Planterra

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planterra has received the top honor from the International Plantscape Industry Alliance at the 2026 International Plantscape Awards for the interior landscape installation at Hudson’s Detroit. The Platinum designation is the program’s highest honor, recognizing projects distinguished by technical execution, design integration and long-term performance.

“Partnering with Bedrock on Hudson’s Detroit presented an opportunity to be part of one of Detroit’s most significant modern developments,” said Shane Pliska, President and CEO of Planterra. “Executing an interior planting installation of this scale required disciplined planning, technical coordination and a long-term view of performance within a complex architectural structure. We’re proud of the role our team played in delivering an interior plantscape to endure.”

Hudson’s marks the first skyscraper constructed in Detroit in nearly 50 years. Central to the development is a seven-story curvilinear atrium within the building’s 12-story block building. The enclosed atrium, designed by SHoP Architects and Pophouse, functions as a lightwell, drawing natural daylight and greenery into the building’s core while supporting both wellness objectives and architectural performance.

Planterra led the procurement and installation of the interior planting in collaboration with Bedrock, Barton Malow and Turner Construction.

The scope included sourcing, acclimating, and installing nine 16-foot-tall Ficus Amstel King trees. Due to their size exceeding freight elevator limits, the trees were craned five stories into the building through a temporary opening created by removing a section of windows.

The installation occurred during active construction and required four months of continuous monitoring and care before the integration of understory plantings. Extensive pre-construction planning supported each phase of work, including tree acclimation protocols, crane logistics, irrigation integration, and the design team’s request for sculpted, mounded planting beds.

The understory design features layered foliage selected according to light exposure, with low-light-tolerant species anchoring shaded zones and medium- to higher-light species reinforcing visual depth along planting bed edges. The result is a cohesive interior landscape that complements the atrium’s architectural scale while remaining resilient as the building becomes fully operational.

Equally central to the project is a long-term horticultural care strategy developed by Planterra to support plant health, visual continuity and system performance over time. This approach ensures the living environment evolves alongside the building, reinforcing its role as a defining feature of the development.

The award was presented at the Let’s Get Tropical Soiree during the Tropical Plant Industry Expo in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The Platinum recognition underscores Planterra’s leadership in complex, large-scale interior plant installation and its ability to deliver living systems fully integrated into landmark architectural projects.

About Planterra

Founded in 1973, Planterra is one of the largest interior landscaping firms in North America, delivering design, installation and ongoing plant care services for enterprise clients across the U.S. and Canada. The firm serves Fortune 500 companies, corporate campuses, hospitality destinations and retail brands, offering the largest service coverage network in the United States. Specializing in office plants and large-scale interior plant environments, Planterra partners with architects, developers and interior designers to integrate living elements into the built environment with long-term performance in mind.

For more information, visit www.planterra.com.

