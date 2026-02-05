Kennedy Design+Build Expands Outdoor Living Solutions Amid Rising Demand in Lehigh Valley

Kennedy Design+Build

Homeowners prioritize integrated decks, outdoor kitchens, and poolscapes as year-round outdoor living gains momentum

Our clients are thinking beyond summer” — Cameron Kennedy

COOPERSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kennedy Design+Build, a landscape and hardscape design-build firm serving the greater Lehigh Valley region, is expanding its client-facing tools and services to reflect growing demand for luxury outdoor living environments. The company has introduced new resources to help homeowners plan for multi-functional projects that often include decks, pools, lighting, and outdoor kitchens, with year-round usability and low-maintenance performance as key drivers.These developments come as regional homeowners shift investment away from interior remodels and toward functional exterior spaces. Many now view outdoor upgrades as a strategic alternative to moving, blending high personal enjoyment with potential resale value.Responding to Planning Needs with Transparent ToolsKennedy Design+Build is currently developing a digital pricing calculator designed to simplify early-stage project planning. The tool will allow prospective clients to input basic project parameters and receive estimated budget ranges based on scope and material selections.This update builds on the firm’s broader effort to streamline the pre-construction experience and help homeowners better understand their options for major upgrades, including:• Custom Deck Design & Installation• Pool Design & Installation• Patios & Hardscape Construction“Our clients are thinking beyond summer,” said Cameron Kennedy, President of Kennedy Design+Build. “They want spaces that look great, function well, and extend their living area, even into spring and fall. We’re making it easier to plan for that.”Evolving Priorities: From Curb Appeal to Lifestyle InvestmentIndustry-wide, homeowners are placing greater value on backyard design that supports both leisure and utility. In the Lehigh Valley, demand has risen for features that enable:• All-season usage, including heated patios and covered kitchen zones• Low-upkeep materials like composite decking and porcelain pavers• Integrated design that supports outdoor cooking, dining, and entertaining• Energy-efficient lighting and smart-enabled systems for automationThis aligns with a broader shift toward “invest in place” behavior, as high borrowing costs and limited housing inventory encourage homeowners to upgrade existing properties rather than relocate.Seasonal Timing and Local Planning BehaviorThe first quarter of the year remains the preferred planning window for larger outdoor installations. Homeowners who begin design work in February or March can typically complete permitting and construction in time for summer enjoyment.Recognizing this seasonal urgency, Kennedy Design+Build has updated its online project gallery and contact process, including revised budget ranges and simplified forms for prospective clients. Visual documentation of recent projects has also been added to the firm’s Google listing and Facebook ads to assist in early-stage decision-making.Service Delivery Model and Client ExpectationsKennedy Design+Build operates as a full-service design-build firm, offering planning, permitting, and construction under one contract. The company does not provide maintenance or recurring landscape service plans, focusing instead on complex, permanent installations that require technical design and cohesive planning.This model appeals to homeowners seeking accountability across all phases of outdoor construction, particularly for projects that integrate multiple elements such as lighting, pools, and cooking spaces.“We’re seeing more clients ask how everything fits together, not just how to build a patio, but how it connects with the deck, where the lighting goes, and how the kitchen will be protected in bad weather,” said Kennedy. “Our process helps them think through all of it, so the result works the way they want it to.”For more information, visit https://www.kennedydb.com or contact cameron@kennedydb.comContactKennedy Design+BuildCameron Kennedy, PresidentPhone: 610-854-9993Email: cameron@kennedydb.comWebsite: https://www.kennedydb.com Address: Center Valley, PA 18036Kennedy Design+Build is a landscape and hardscape design-build firm based in Center Valley, PA. The company serves Lehigh Valley communities with custom outdoor living design and construction services including decks, patios, kitchens, lighting, and pools.

Outdoor Living Space 3D Flythrough

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.