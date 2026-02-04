Kerry W. Kirby Shares Bold Predictions of The Future of Autonomous Multifamily Operating Systems in Latest Podcast

Kerry W. Kirby, entrepreneur, technology innovator, and philanthropist.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 365 Connect, the multifamily industry’s leading innovator in AI-driven marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platforms, announced today its CEO, Kerry W. Kirby , has released his latest podcast; Automation to Autonomy: Predictions for The Future of Multifamily Operating Models. The podcast is now streaming on MultifamilyBiz, the largest media resource in the multifamily housing industry, and across all major podcasting channels worldwide.Automation to Autonomy: Predictions for The Future of Multifamily Operating Models examines the structural shift redefining the industry as technology moves from supporting staff to becoming the operating layer itself. In this forward-looking episode, Kerry W. Kirby explores how autonomous systems, AI-driven labor, and built-in compliance engines are reshaping multifamily operations—transforming how communities are discovered, how leases are executed, and how risk is managed at scale.“The future of multifamily isn’t about replacing teams with technology—it’s about redesigning how work gets done,” said Kerry W. Kirby. “As operating models shift toward autonomy, systems take ownership of execution, while people move into higher-value roles shaping experience, strategy, and governance. When technology becomes the operating layer, human talent doesn’t disappear—it becomes more impactful.”Joining this discussion is property management expert Ernest F. Oriente of PowerHour, an industry veteran and author of SmartMatch Alliances. Together, Oriente and Kirby have co-hosted almost 200 podcasts, reaching millions of listeners worldwide through platforms like Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Apple Podcasts. With a combined 50 years of experience in the multifamily housing industry, they deliver insightful, cutting-edge content that has garnered numerous prestigious global awards for their impactful and educational programming.Oriente stated, ““Kerry consistently pushes the conversation beyond products and features into how operating models themselves are evolving. I’m honored to join him for this episode as we explore how autonomy, AI-driven systems, and built-in compliance are reshaping multifamily from the inside out. This discussion is about preparing leaders for a future where technology doesn’t just support the business—it becomes the foundation that allows people, portfolios, and performance to scale together.”365 Connect is a global leader in AI-driven automation for the multifamily housing industry, recognized with numerous international awards for innovation and excellence. Its automated marketing and leasing platforms leverage advanced artificial intelligence to optimize performance, streamline workflows, and deliver real time renter engagement. These solutions reflect the company’s commitment to delivering intelligent technology that simplifies operations, amplifies reach, and empowers property teams to perform at their highest level.“The next era of multifamily will be built by organizations that stop using technology as a tool and start utilizing it as an operating layer.” Kirby concluded. “When autonomy and automation become infrastructure, operators stop chasing growth and start engineering it—building portfolios that scale intelligently, operate defensibly, and meet renters where discovery and decisions now happen.”The podcast is available at MultifamilyBiz.com ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect powers the world’s most advanced AI-driven marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe. Purpose-built to reimagine the renter journey at every touchpoint, our platform enables property managers to scale faster, operate smarter, and lead in a rapidly evolving market. Founded in 2003 with unmatched industry expertise, 365 Connect is leading the next era of innovation by fusing intelligent automation with human-centered design to deliver scalable, future-ready solutions. Discover what’s next at 365connect.com

