Southern Quality Propane Expands Independent, Local Service with Addition of Woods Propane in North Florida

JASPER, FL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern Quality Propane (SQP), one of the nation’s fastest-growing independent propane companies, announced the addition of Woods Propane to its growing family of locally operated businesses. Woods Propane officially joined SQP in January 2026 and is based in Jasper, Fla., serving customers throughout Hamilton County and surrounding areas.The addition of Woods Propane reflects SQP’s continued mission to grow responsibly while preserving what makes local propane companies special: trusted relationships, independent operations, and pricing that reflects the needs of the communities they serve — not the priorities of distant national corporations.“For us, growth has never been about consolidation for consolidation’s sake,” said Brent Henson, president of Southern Quality Propane. “It’s about partnering with local operators who share our values and who believe, like we do, that local customers deserve local service. Bringing Woods Propane into the SQP family strengthens our ability to serve North Florida with the reliability, responsiveness, and independence our customers expect.”Woods Propane has been a cornerstone of the Jasper and Hamilton County community for years, known for dependable service and deep local roots.“After more than 40 years in the propane business, I know how important trust and local relationships are,” said Marty Woods, former owner of Woods Propane. “I’ve long respected the Williams family and what they’ve built with Southern Quality Propane. Joining SQP allows us to keep doing what we’ve always done — serving our neighbors well, maintaining independent operations, and offering fair pricing that makes sense for this community. This area deserves hometown service, not a large outside company making decisions from far away.”Founded on small-town values and led by a woman-owned, veteran-led leadership team, SQP was built to protect local propane companies from being absorbed by national brands that often replace familiar service with call centers and centralized pricing. With the addition of Woods Propane, SQP continues to demonstrate that growth and independence can go hand in hand.Based in Thomasville, Ga., SQP now operates multiple regional offices across South Georgia and North Florida, providing residential, commercial, and agricultural propane services—including scheduled deliveries, inspections, maintenance, and emergency response—all backed by local teams who know the communities they serve.For more information, visit www.southernqp.com

