Rezolve.ai Connect 2026 Virtual Summit - Defines the New Standard for Agentic AI in the Enterprise

Rezolve.ai Connect 2026 Virtual Summit Sets a New Benchmark for Agentic AI in the Enterprise

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rezolve.ai, the pioneer in agentic for employee support, successfully concluded its annual strategic summit, Rezolve.ai Connect 2026, on Wednesday. The virtual event brought together global CIOs, IT leaders, and HR innovators to witness the practical application of the "Agentic AI Revolution" and explore the future of the autonomous digital workplace.

The summit highlighted a critical shift in the industry: moving beyond traditional "System of Record" ticketing toward "Systems of Action" powered by multi-agent architectures. Through a series of high-level keynotes, multimodal AI demonstrations, and expert panels featuring leaders from Fortune 500 companies, the event provided a blueprint for scaling AI that doesn't just manage support but resolves it.

Outcomes Over Hype

Opening the event, Rezolve.ai leadership emphasized that 2026 marks the end of AI as a mere experiment. The focus has shifted entirely to measurable business impact—reducing ticket volumes, cutting operational costs, and radically improving employee experience.

“The conversation has evolved. Your board and your CFO don’t care about the underlying technical reasoning or multimodal architectures—they care about outcomes,” said Saurabh Kumar, CEO of Rezolve.ai. “We are at an inflection point where the goal isn't to learn a new low-code builder; it's to build a workflow that actually does the work. Rezolve.ai Connect 2026 proved that the road ahead is paved by those ready to move past legacy systems and embrace truly autonomous service operations.”

The Rise of the Multi-Agent Workplace

Throughout the day, the hundreds of leaders in attendance explored the transition from simple chatbots to sophisticated AI Agents capable of executing complex HR and IT tasks. Key sessions showcased Rezolve.ai’s latest advancements, including Voice AI, Agentic Studio, and Rezolve SearchIQ for HR, which has already demonstrated the ability to reduce policy-related inquiries by over 80% for early adopters.

“The market is moving at a speed that traditional ITSM platforms simply weren't built to handle,” said Manish Sharma, CRO of Rezolve.ai. “As we look toward the remainder of 2026, the choice for enterprise leaders is clear: invest in a future of preparedness and optimism, or remain stressed by the limitations of legacy technology. We are here to ensure our partners are on the right side of that transformation, helping them achieve margin gains of 15-20% through intelligent automation.”

Summit Highlights Included:

The "AI + Human" Panel: Insights on the emerging roles for humans in an agent-heavy workforce.

Multimodal AI in Action: Live demos of Voice AI and Vision AI resolving help desk tickets and processing invoices conversationally.

Trust by Design: A deep dive into building secure, enterprise-grade AI with explainability and guardrails.

Customer Excellence Awards: Recognition of organizations achieving transformational results with AI-first support models.

Missed the event? You can watch the whole event here: Rezolve.ai Connect 2026 Full Event

About Rezolve.ai

Rezolve.ai is the most comprehensive, intelligent, and purpose-built platform for employee support, combining intelligent knowledge management, autonomous workflow execution, and conversational experiences within collaboration hubs such as Microsoft Teams and Slack. The company helps enterprises reduce support costs, boost productivity, and elevate employee satisfaction through intelligent, continuously learning AI agents. Visit www.rezolve.ai to learn more.

Rezolve.ai’s Agentic SideKick 3.0

