Camille Spence Marks Career Milestones Following Graduation and National Choreography Recognition

Canadian born dancer and choreographer advances professional work in performance, education, and creative development

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Camille Spence , a dancer and choreographer originally from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, has reached a series of professional milestones following her recent graduation from Pace University and national recognition for her choreographic work. Now based in the United States, Spence continues to expand her presence across performance, choreography, and dance education.In May 2025, Spence completed her degree in Commercial Dance at Pace University in New York City, concluding more than fifteen years of formal training and competitive experience. Her academic completion marks a transition into the next phase of her professional career, following extensive preparation in technical performance and creative development.Shortly after graduation, Spence was named one of fifteen finalists at the 2025 A.C.E. Awards, a national choreography competition that highlights emerging talent within the dance industry. Selected from thousands of applicants, she presented original work in New York City before an audience of established choreographers and creative professionals. The recognition reflects growing visibility for her choreographic voice within the professional dance community.Alongside her choreographic work, Spence has participated in a range of professional performance projects across film, commercial media, and live events. Her credits include appearances in the Disney Plus film Clouds, choreographed by Marinda Davis, as well as a LoveShackFancy and Hunter Boots commercial choreographed by Marcella Hymowitz. She also performed in the MLB opening ceremony alongside Pharrell Williams under the direction of choreographer Charm LaDonna. Her stage experience includes pre-professional productions of Ragtime the Musical at New York City Center and Lincoln Center, choreographed by Ellenore Scott.Spence continues to expand her role in dance education and mentorship. She currently serves on faculty at Wild Dance Intensive and Power Pak, working with dancers across the United States. She is also a member of Treadfast Dance Company in New York City, directed by Steven Blandino, where she performs and teaches at company intensives throughout the year.With continued involvement in performance, choreography, and instruction across the United States and Canada, Camille Spence remains focused on building a sustainable and evolving professional practice within the dance industry.For more information, visit https://camillespence02.wixsite.com/camillespence

