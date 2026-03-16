Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,479 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,501 in the last 365 days.

Overview of Stage IV Pressure Injuries and Reconstructive Care Considerations

Greg Vigna

Changes in federal funding may influence access to reconstructive surgery for severe pressure injuries

It has been known for over four decades that these patients who are managed without reconstructive surgery have a very poor prognosis.”
— Greg Vigna, MD, JD
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Greg Vigna, MD, JD, an expert in physical medicine, rehabilitation, and wound care, and Chief Medical Officer of Injury Care Solutions Group, states, “Access to life-saving reconstructive surgery for Stage III and Stage IV pressure injuries has been cut by the Federal Government.”

Code of Federal Regulations 42 U.S.C. § 1395ww(m)(6)(A):
“Under this dual-rate structure, generally a LTCH is no longer reimbursed at the standard Federal rate if the patient did not spend at least three days in a hospital’s intensive care unit immediately preceding the LTCH care, or did not receive at least 96 hours of respiratory ventilation services during the LTCH stay.”

Dr. Vigna continues, “As the Medical Director of the Wound Care Program at Specialty Hospital of North Louisiana, we provided plastic surgery reconstructive procedures and saved the lives of 300-400 patients who elected for curative care.”

Dr. Vigna describes the outcomes of Stage IV pressure injuries to the sacrum, coccyx, ischium, or trochanter that are complicated by osteomyelitis: “It has been known for over four decades that these patients who are managed without reconstructive surgery have a very poor prognosis.”

Dr. Laura Damioli, MD, describes outcomes for Stage III and Stage IV decubitus ulcers who are not provided flap closure from Therapeutic Advances in Infectious Disease. Volume 10, pg. 1-9. 2023:
“We describe treatments and outcomes of hospitalized patients with decubitus ulcer-related osteomyelitis who did not undergo surgical reconstruction or coverage. Within 1 year, 56 (63%) patients were readmitted, 38 (44%) patients were readmitted due to complications from osteomyelitis, and 15 (17%) died.

Among patients with decubitus-related osteomyelitis who did not undergo myocutaneous flapping, outcomes were generally poor regardless of treatment, and not significantly improved with prolonged antibiotics.”

Injury Care Solutions Group provides independent expert services for litigation funders for life-saving flaps and expert services for plaintiff and defense firms:

Board-Certified Plastic Surgeons: Standard of care, future care
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Experts: Standard of care
Physician Life Care Planners & Non-Physician Life Care Plans: Future care and cost of care
Infectious Disease Experts: Standards of care, causation of sepsis and wrongful death, and unavoidable versus avoidable pressure injuries
Hospitalist Experts: Standards of care, causation, unsafe discharges
Hospital CEO Experts: Standard of care, Never Event standards
General Surgery Experts: Standard of care, causation, and causation for loss of limb
Vascular Surgery Experts: Standard of care, causation for loss of limb
Nursing Experts: RN standard of care
Nursing Home CEOs: Staffing level analysis

Read Dr. Vigna’s book, Beneath the Surface: A Legal Perspective on Decubitus Ulcers and Patient Advocacy.

Talk to Dr. Vigna: 1-800-269-6514

Contact Dr. Vigna: https://injurycaresolutionsgroup.com/contact/

Learn More: https://injurycaresolutionsgroup.com/expert-services/decubitus-ulcer/

Greg Vigna
Injury Care Solutions Group
+1 817-809-9023
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Overview of Stage IV Pressure Injuries and Reconstructive Care Considerations

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.