Jason Frank Appointed President of Nottingham Investment Services, Inc.

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nottingham Investment Services, Inc. (NISI) has appointed Jason Frank President, succeeding Paul Restante, effective January 1, 2026.

Frank joined NISI as Deputy President in March 2025 and brings more than two decades of experience in wealth management and financial services. He previously served as Executive Director and Associate Market Manager at Morgan Stanley and held roles including Senior UHNW Specialist and Region Manager for the New England Region. He began his career at HSBC through its Executive Management Training Program, advancing to retail sales, branch management, and private banking. Frank holds an MBA from Clarkson University, a BA in Economics and Psychology from St. Lawrence University, and the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® and Certified Private Wealth Advisor® designations.

As NISI President, Frank will leverage his experience helping advisors think and operate like business owners to strengthen advisor capabilities, support practice development, and elevate the client experience. He will also lead strategic initiatives to reinforce the firm’s market position, focusing on expanding financial planning services, deepening advisory relationships, and enhancing collaboration with retail banking partners.

“I’m honored to step into the role of President and continue building on the foundation Paul has established,” Frank said. “I look forward to working with our talented team to strengthen our brand, deepen client relationships, and deliver customized solutions that help clients pursue their goals.”

Restante, who led NISI through significant growth during his tenure, will transition into a new role supporting wealth management initiatives, including financial planning, segmentation, insurance program enhancements, and recruiting/M&A.

About Nottingham Investment Services, Inc.

Nottingham Investment Services, Inc. (NISI) offers clients comprehensive investment and insurance services, including personal and business retirement planning; education planning; comprehensive financial planning; estate planning; life, disability and long-term care insurance; investment management; and individual managed advisory accounts.

Securities and advisory services are offered through LPL Financial (LPL), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer (member FINRA/SIPC). Insurance products are offered through LPL Financial or its licensed affiliates. Community Bank and Nottingham Investment Services, Inc. are not registered as a broker-dealer or investment advisor. Registered representatives of LPL offer products and services using Nottingham Investment Services and may also be employees of Community Bank. These products and services are being offered through LPL or its affiliates, which are separate entities from, and not affiliates of, Community Bank or Nottingham Investment Services, Inc. Securities and insurance offered through LPL or its affiliates are:

Not Insured by FDIC or Any Other Government Agency Not Bank Guaranteed Not Bank Deposits or Obligations May Lose Value

Community Bank (“Financial Institution”) provides referrals to financial professionals of LPL Financial LLC (“LPL”) pursuant to an agreement that allows LPL to pay the Financial Institution for these referrals. This creates an incentive for the Financial Institution to make these referrals, resulting in a conflict of interest. The Financial Institution is not a current client of LPL for brokerage or advisory services. Please visit https://www.lpl.com/disclosures/is-lpl-relationship-disclosure.html for more detailed information.

Check the background of your financial professional on FINRA’s BrokerCheck system.

