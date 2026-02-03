Flowering cherry tree landscaping set for Feb. 3-6 in the North Mall at State Capitol State Park

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) will replace five Akebono flowering cherry trees from State Capitol State Park during the week of February 3, 2026, as part of a long-term tree management plan. Five new Akebono cherry trees will be planted to replace them, and existing trees will be pruned to encourage new growth this spring.

The work is part of a 20-year strategy for the North Mall of State Capitol State Park that focuses on maintaining a healthy, resilient and safe canopy over time. The trees scheduled for removal were identified through this planning process as having reached the end of their natural lifespan, with age-related decline and cumulative damage from past winters.

The replacement Akebono cherry trees are already well established, standing approximately 14 feet tall and measuring at least three inches in diameter at breast height. They are about 8-years old and high-grafted to allow people to walk beneath the canopy as the trees continue to mature.

“We’re planting the trees during late winter while they are dormant, which gives them the best opportunity to establish strong root systems before spring arrives,” said Valley Region Operation Manager, Kevin Strandberg. “We expect the new trees to bloom this March and continue to grow and flourish for decades.”

The park will remain open during the removal and replanting work. The new trees are expected to live 35 to 40 years. Tree replacements are intentionally staggered over time to preserve the character of the North Mall while ensuring long-term continuity of the cherry tree canopy.