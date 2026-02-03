Rewarded Interest Launches Browser Extension That Reduces Consent Fatigue and Restores Consumer Control

Free Chrome extension lets users select privacy preferences once and have them consistently set across the web

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rewarded Interest has announced the launch of its free browser extension built to address consent fatigue by giving consumers a clearer, more consistent way to select privacy preferences online. The extension allows users to set their consent choices once and have those preferences automatically communicated as they browse, reducing the need to repeatedly interact with intrusive cookie consent pop-ups.Today’s web experience often forces consumers to make rushed privacy decisions through disruptive pop-ups that appear on site after site. As a result, consent is frequently given under pressure rather than with informed choice. Rewarded Interest is designed to shift that dynamic by moving consent decisions away from interruptions and into a centralized, consumer-controlled experience.“Consent should be deliberate, not something people click through just to get to content,” said Scott Spencer, co-founder of Rewarded Interest. “We built Rewarded Interest to give consumers a practical way to express their preferences and have them respected without constantly interrupting their experience.”The Rewarded Interest extension works at the browser level, allowing users to control how their personal data may be used for advertising and identity purposes. Rather than blocking ads or cutting publishers off from revenue, Rewarded Interest is designed to preserve the ad-supported internet while giving consumers greater transparency and agency over how they participate in it.Rewarded Interest also supports privacy standards such as Global Privacy Control, reinforcing its commitment to clear, enforceable signals that reflect user intent. As adoption grows, the company plans to introduce Rewards, which will compensate consumers for allowing certain forms of personalized advertising, aligning consumer benefit directly with advertisers, publishers and Rewarded Interest.“We believe a healthier digital ecosystem starts with transparency and trust,” said Thede Loder, founder and CTO of Rewarded Interest. “When it's easy, and consumers have real control over their preferences, everyone benefits.”The Rewarded Interest browser extension is currently available for Google Chrome. Support for additional browsers and platforms will be introduced later this year.About Rewarded InterestRewarded Interest is a consumer-first privacy company focused on restoring transparency, choice, and agency to the digital advertising ecosystem. Its browser extension enables users to manage consent centrally, signal preferences consistently, and participate in a more balanced and trust-driven web. Learn more at rewardedinterest.com.

