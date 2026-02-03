Scento Surpasses 85,000 Members as Europe's Largest Authenticated Perfume Platform

Scento serves 85,000 members across 27 European markets with 1,000 authenticated luxury perfumes from brands including Dior, Creed and Louis Vuitton scento.com Scento bestseller Louis Vuitton Imagination rated 4.6 stars from 7,946 reviews, available as an authenticated 2ml, 5ml or 8ml sample starting at 14.90 EUR on Europe's largest luxury fragrance discovery platform

The luxury fragrance discovery service now offers 1,000 authenticated perfumes from 200 brands across 27 European markets

85,000 people should not have to gamble 200 EUR on a bottle they have never smelled” — Sebastian Dobrincu, Founder and CEO of Scento

PARIS, PARIS, FRANCE, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scento , Europe's largest authenticated luxury fragrance discovery platform , has surpassed 85,000 active members across 27 European markets. The company now provides access to more than 1,000 verified perfumes from over 200 designer and niche brands, including Louis Vuitton, Amouage, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Creed, Dior, Tom Ford, Chanel, Xerjoff and Kilian.The milestone positions Scento as the dominant perfume subscription service in Europe at a time when the global fragrance market is valued at more than 60 billion EUR and growing at 5.4 percent annually. The niche perfume segment alone is expanding at 9.1 percent, driven by a generation of consumers who reject the one-signature-scent model in favor of building curated scent wardrobes tailored to mood, season and occasion.Scento was founded in 2023 to solve the full-bottle discovery problem. European consumers spend an average of 100 to 320 EUR per designer perfume, with no reliable way to test a fragrance before purchasing online. Industry estimates suggest that blind-buy regret drives return rates above 20 percent for online fragrance purchases. Scento eliminates this friction by offering authenticated luxury fragrance samples starting at 2.90 EUR, allowing members to try before they buy from a catalog that includes French haute parfumerie houses, Italian niche perfumers and independent artisan brands.The platform arrives as the European fragrance market faces a growing authenticity crisis. The global counterfeit fragrance market reached $2.71 billion in 2024, growing at 15.8 percent annually. Sixty-seven percent of consumers who purchase dupe fragrances cite cost as their primary motivation. Scento addresses this gap directly. The company operates an ISO-certified decanting facility where full-size bottles sourced from authorized distributors are portioned into 2ml, 5ml and 8ml travel sprays. Every perfume sample sold through the Scento platform carries a 100 percent authenticity guarantee.Each Scento subscription includes a proprietary atomizer travel case and a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. Monthly perfume subscriptions start at 12.90 EUR per month with no long-term commitment. Members can cancel or skip any month. The Scento subscription calendar allows subscribers to select specific perfumes for upcoming months and manage multiple fragrance slots, functioning as a personalized scent wardrobe builder rather than a randomized sample box.Scento also operates an AI-powered perfume recommendation engine that matches members with fragrances based on personal preferences, lifestyle and scent family affinities. More than 75,000 members have completed the platform's fragrance profiling quiz , generating one of the largest European olfactory preference datasets. This cross-cultural scent intelligence spans 27 markets and 12 languages, giving Scento unique insight into how fragrance preferences differ across regions from Scandinavia to the Mediterranean."We built Scento because 85,000 people should not have to gamble 200 EUR on a bottle they have never smelled," said Sebastian Dobrincu, Founder and CEO of Scento. "Our members in Paris, Berlin and London now rotate through five to eight fragrances a month for less than the price of one blind buy. The era of committing 150 EUR to a scent you tested on a paper strip is ending."Dobrincu, a Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe honoree and the youngest Shark Tank judge globally, previously founded and exited the social media analytics platform Storyheap, which was used by Hulu, Universal Music and Tumblr. He launched Scento to bring the same data-driven approach to the 60 billion EUR fragrance industry.The Scento platform has earned a 4.8-star average rating across verified reviews. Vogue has described Scento as "an innovative perfume subscription service" that is changing how consumers discover luxury fragrances. Content featuring Scento perfume samples has generated more than 5.8 million views across social platforms, with features and endorsements from British GQ, The Gloss, FragranceFlan and other major creators with a combined following of more than 1.4 million.Scento currently serves members in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, Romania, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Austria, the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Switzerland and Portugal. The company ships perfume orders across Europe with delivery times of one to three business days. Scento plans to expand its authenticated designer perfume catalog to 2,000 fragrances by the end of 2026 and deepen its luxury fragrance discovery capabilities with additional AI-driven personalization features.The Scento perfume subscription is available now at https://www.scento.com with luxury fragrance samples starting at 2.90 EUR and monthly subscriptions starting at 12.90 EUR per month.ABOUT SCENTOScento is Europe's largest authenticated luxury fragrance discovery platform, serving 85,000 members across 27 markets. Founded in 2023 by Sebastian Dobrincu, a renowned entrepreneur and Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, Scento offers more than 1,000 verified designer and niche perfumes from 200 brands through its ISO-certified decanting facility. The perfume subscription service supports 12 languages and ships across Europe. Learn more at https://www.scento.com MEDIA CONTACTScento Press OfficeScentopress@scento.com

