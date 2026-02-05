Legacy Painting and Renovating Responds to Homeowner Demand as Renovation Activity Surges in Monterey Bay

Legacy Painting and Renovating Inc Logo

With more homeowners choosing to upgrade rather than relocate, demand grows for reliable, full-service painting contractors

Homeowners want to love where they live, and that often starts with paint” — Ernesto Castellanos

PACIFIC GROVE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Painting and Renovating, Inc. is seeing an increase in residential painting activity across Monterey, Pacific Grove, Carmel, and Salinas, aligning with a broader regional trend: homeowners are investing in property upgrades as housing affordability remains out of reach for many Californians.With limited inventory and high mortgage rates sidelining potential homebuyers, a growing share of residents is opting to improve their current homes rather than move. In this climate, practical, high-ROI upgrades like professional painting are in focus. From weather-damaged exteriors to outdated interiors, Legacy Painting reports a noticeable uptick in service requests related to repainting, refinishing, and full-home refreshes.“Homeowners want to love where they live, and that often starts with paint,” said Ernesto Castellanos, Owner of Legacy Painting and Renovating. “We’re seeing a shift where even small cosmetic improvements are becoming part of a larger strategy to stay put and preserve home value.”Increased Demand Amid Regional Market PressuresMonterey County’s housing market remains tight, with home prices climbing over 11% year-over-year through late 2025. As fewer residents are able to afford a new home, attention has turned to preserving and improving existing properties. Exterior home painting in particular has become more urgent due to recent seasons of heavy coastal wear. Contractors across the region report increased interest in weather-resistant paint systems that can withstand fog, salt air, and moisture swings typical of the area.Legacy’s work is especially concentrated in neighborhoods with aging housing stock. In coastal cities like Pacific Grove and Carmel, many properties are due for repainting under typical 5–7 year maintenance cycles. Failing paint, wood exposure, and outdated finishes are common concerns among area homeowners.Professionalism and Preparation Valued Over DIYWhile the pandemic saw a brief rise in do-it-yourself home improvement, the painting sector has largely returned to professional services. Industry data shows that by 2023, 63% of architectural paint jobs were performed by professional crews, a reversal of earlier DIY surges. Today, homeowners cite concerns about durability, finish quality, and proper surface prep as key reasons to hire experienced contractors.In coastal environments, poorly applied paint can lead to premature failure, mold, and water damage, risks that require a professional touch to mitigate. Legacy’s adherence to advanced prep protocols and use of appropriate coatings for high-humidity zones positions them to meet this renewed demand for quality craftsmanship.Transparency and Communication Remain Central IssuesConsumer expectations have also shifted. A significant portion of homeowners report dissatisfaction with contractor communication, missed deadlines, and unclear pricing structures. Legacy Painting has taken a measured approach in response, offering detailed estimates, clear project timelines, and visible on-site professionalism.“Many clients come to us after frustrating experiences with contractors who underdeliver,” said Castellanos. “They want transparency, knowing when work will start, how it’s going to proceed, and that their space will be respected.”This emphasis on reliability appears to resonate in a market where nearly 50% of homeowners say communication is their top concern when hiring a contractor.Environmental Awareness and Compliance Drive Contractor SelectionCalifornia’s ongoing regulatory changes around paint safety and environmental responsibility are also shaping consumer decisions. New limits on lead exposure and expanded recycling rules are influencing product selection and disposal protocols. Legacy Painting has prioritized compliance with these standards, including the use of low- and zero-VOC paints, proper handling of waste materials, and adherence to safety regulations for occupied homes.As environmental stewardship becomes an expected part of residential contracting, customers are increasingly seeking companies that incorporate sustainable practices by default rather than by request.Comprehensive Services Meet Modern ExpectationsToday’s homeowners often prefer consolidated, full-service solutions. In response, Legacy has expanded its scope beyond walls and trim to include cabinet painting, drywall repair, color consultation, and post-project clean-up, all under one contract. This integrated approach appeals to homeowners managing complex renovations or preparing homes for resale or rental turnover.For busy property owners or managers, having a single provider coordinate multiple elements reduces logistical stress and ensures consistent quality across surfaces. With real estate professionals also seeking efficient turnaround solutions for listings, this trend is expected to persist throughout 2026.About Legacy Painting and Renovating, Inc.Legacy Painting and Renovating, Inc. is a licensed general contractor based in Salinas, California, offering residential and commercial painting services across Monterey, Pacific Grove, Carmel, and surrounding areas.Contact Information:Legacy Painting and Renovating, Inc.Phone: 831-917-0047Email: legacycontractors20@gmail.comWebsite: https://legacypaintingrenovating.com/ Legacy Painting and Renovating, Inc. provides residential and commercial painting services throughout the Monterey Bay area, including Salinas, Pacific Grove, and Carmel.

