Always Best Care North Shore Hosts Free Community Event: When 'I'm Fine' Isn't Fine: How to Advocate for Your Loved One

Local home care leader partners with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Hasham Alvi for honest conversation about navigating family caregiving challenges

This event is about giving our community practical tools, but more than that, it's about letting people know they're not alone in this.” — Charmaine Conaghan, Owner of Always Best Care North Shore

GLENVIEW, IL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Always Best Care North Shore is proud to announce a free community educational event, "When 'I'm Fine' Isn't Fine: How to Advocate for the Ones You Love," designed to support families navigating the often-difficult journey of caring for aging parents and loved ones. The event will be held on Wednesday, March 11 at 5:30 PM at Trezeros Kitchen + Tap in Mount Prospect.Led by Charmaine Conaghan, owner of Always Best Care North Shore, this interactive session will address one of the most common challenges families face: what to do when a loved one insists they're fine, but you know something isn't right.For many adult children, this moment marks a turning point they never saw coming. The parent who once took care of everything now needs help, but asking for it feels like admitting something neither of you is ready to face. You notice the unopened mail piling up, the weight loss, the hesitation on the stairs. You want to say something, but you don't want to take away their dignity. You don't want to become the person who treats them like they can't handle their own life.And when you do speak up? Sometimes you're met with resistance. "I'm fine." "I don't need help." "Stop worrying about me."It's a lonely place to be, caught between honoring someone's independence and knowing they need more support than they're willing to accept. This event is for anyone who has found themselves lying awake at night wondering if they're doing enough, doing too much, or doing it all wrong.Topics to be discussed include:• How to step in without stepping on toes• Navigating the role reversal that comes with caring for a parent• Supporting a loved one who pushes back against help• Maintaining your loved one's independence while ensuring their safety"So many families find themselves in this position where they can see their parent or spouse struggling, but they don't know how to start the conversation or when it's appropriate to intervene," said Conaghan. "There's no manual for this. One day you're their kid, and the next you're trying to figure out how to keep them safe without making them feel like you've taken over. This event is about giving our community practical tools, but more than that, it's about letting people know they're not alone in this. We want families to walk away feeling supported and more confident in how to advocate for the people they love."Always Best Care North Shore is excited to welcome Dr. Hasham Alvi of Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI), an orthopedic surgeon specializing in minimally invasive knee and hip surgery, as a featured partner for the evening. Dr. Alvi will join Charmaine in discussing these caregiving challenges from a medical perspective, offering insights on how families can better support loved ones facing mobility issues and surgical decisions.This event is free and open to the public. Space is limited, so RSVPs are requested. To reserve your spot, contact Charmaine at cconaghan@abc-seniors.com. Light refreshments will be served. Healthcare professionals, social workers, and community partners who work with aging adults and their families are also encouraged to attend.Event Details:• Date: Wednesday, March 11• Time: 5:30 PM• Location: Trezeros Kitchen + Tap, Mount Prospect, IL• Cost: Free and open to the community (RSVP requested, limited space)About Always Best Care North ShoreAlways Best Care North Shore provides compassionate, professional in-home care services to seniors and their families throughout the North Shore community and beyond. With a commitment to helping aging adults maintain their independence and quality of life, Always Best Care North Shore offers white glove service, including customized schedules, personalized care plans and senior living referral services.Media Contact: Charmaine Conaghan, Always Best Care North Shore: 847-730-5930, cconaghan@abc-seniors.com, SeniorCareNorthShore.com

