The Joan Rotondi Hope & Empowerment Foundation Donates to Support OurGenes Study at Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Joan Rotondi Hope & Empowerment Foundation (JRHEF) has proudly donated $25,000 to Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation (PMCF) in support of the OurGenes Study, Canada’s first population-based genetic screening program.

The OurGenes Study is the largest molecular genomics initiative in Canada and aims to transform early cancer detection by identifying individuals with inherited genetic risk factors before disease develops. In partnership with Helix, a US-based company, this groundbreaking program aims to recruit over 100,000 participants over five years to be screened for select clinically actionable genetic conditions, hereditary breast and ovarian cancer (BRCA1/2), Lynch Syndrome, and familial hypercholesterolemia. Those with a negative or clear test will be informed of their results while those with positive results will be booked for a consultation with the genetics clinic and tracked over time.

“OurGenes serves as a road map for the kind of population-level screening needed to flag those with genetic risk factors,” said Dr. Raymond Kim, Medical Geneticist, Clinician Scientist, and Medical Director of the Bhalwani Familial Cancer Clinic and Early Cancer Detection at Princess Margaret. “Thanks to your support, it will potentially transform cancer care for this population by active monitoring to catch cancer early.”

Currently, approximately 90% of patients with genetic risk factors for these conditions are diagnosed only after developing health issues, a challenge especially prevalent amongst ovarian cancer patients, as majority of diagnoses are caught in Stages 3 or 4. The OurGenes Study seeks to change this paradigm by proactively identifying at-risk individuals and providing ongoing clinical follow-up through specialized programs at Princess Margaret.

The Joan Rotondi Hope & Empowerment Foundation is committed to funding initiatives that promote the early detection of ovarian cancer. “By investing in leading-edge genetic research like the OurGenes Study, we are supporting efforts that not only identify inherited cancer risk earlier, but also advance discoveries to detect ovarian cancer at its earliest, most treatable stages," said Aldo Rotondi, Co-Founder of JRHEF. “Princess Margaret played a pivotal role in Joan’s treatment, and we are honored to launch our long-term philanthropic commitment to them with this first donation.”

Read more about the OurGenes Study in a recent article published by The Globe & Mail. As the study progresses, JRHEF plans to share updates published by Princess Margaret to our blog.

For more information about The Joan Rotondi Hope & Empowerment Foundation, visit www.jrhef.org.

ABOUT THE PRINCESS MARGARET CANCER FOUNDATION

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is Canada's largest cancer charity. We're dedicated to raising funds for Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world's leading cancer research and treatment centres, known for its breakthrough discoveries that transform patient outcomes. Together, our work benefits cancer patients everywhere in our mission to create a world free from the fear of cancer. Through philanthropy, fundraising events, and our world-leading lottery program, we're changing how the world understands, prevents, diagnoses, and treats cancer, benefitting patients at The Princess Margaret, throughout Canada, and around the world.

