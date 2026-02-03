IMPROVLearning to Debut NEURO™ AI Behavioral Platform for Fleet Driver Safety at Geotab Connect 2026

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interactive Education Concepts, widely known as IMPROVLearning™ , is set to showcase a new approach to fleet driver safety at Geotab Connect 2026 with the unveiling of NEURO™ , an AI Behavioral Platform designed to move driver education beyond static, one-size-fits-all training.According to the company, for decades much of the driver training market has relied on long-form safety videos and generalized content that can struggle to hold attention and produce consistent behavior change at scale. IMPROVLearning aims to address that gap by focusing on the “why” behind risk, not simply the “what” of an event. Gary Alexander, CEO of IMPROVLearning, says, “If old safety videos worked, everyone’s insurance would be free by now.”At its core, NEURO is designed to integrate fleet data signals to create a more complete behavioral profile of each driver, building on the culmination of 20 years of research alongside the advent of data-informed generative AI. Instead of treating speeding, distraction, harsh braking, or other safety “events” as isolated problems, the platform is built to identify behavioral patterns that may be driving those outcomes. By focusing on root-cause behaviors, IMPROVLearning positions NEURO as a preventative training model intended to support long-term improvement rather than short-term compliance.Once a driver’s behavioral risk profile is established, NEURO delivers targeted training through IMPROVLearning’s SPIDER Method™. Originally developed in partnership with the IMPROV Comedy to make training more engaging and easier to retain, the SPIDER Method combines behavioral science with entertainment-informed learning strategies. With NEURO, the company is applying AI to help personalize that training, so drivers receive instruction aligned to their specific patterns and learning needs.“Every driver is different, and every driver needs a different approach,” Alexander says. “By using data to deliver training based on behavioral patterns, we are taking driver safety to a new level. The goal is not only to teach how to drive, but to understand why risk shows up—and how to change it.”IMPROVLearning enters this launch with an established presence in driver behavior education, reporting more than five million drivers trained through its SPIDER Method and referencing multiple independent studies supporting training effectiveness. The company also cites long-standing work with large fleets and organizations across public and private sectors, including exclusively for the entire GSA fleet; US Army, and hundreds of public and private organizations.Attendees of Geotab Connect in Las Vegas are invited to experience NEURO during the conference. Following the event, NEURO will be offered initially through a limited pilot program. Organizations interested in participating should submit a pilot interest request by February 28, 2026.IMPROVLearning anticipates broader availability in Q2 2026, with access planned through Geotab’s ecosystem, including the Geotab Marketplace Order Now program and Geotab’s network of resellers.For more information, please visit www.IMPROVLearning.com About IMPROVLearningIMPROVLearning is a provider of traffic safety and driver behavior education that combines behavioral science with engaging content and data-informed coaching methods. Through its SPIDER Method™ and fleet-focused training approach, the company helps organizations reduce risk, support safer driving habits, and improve road safety outcomes.

