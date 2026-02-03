Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Comments on Senate ACA Subsidies Stalemate

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) expresses serious concern over the breakdown of bipartisan negotiations to restore and extend the enhanced Affordable Care Act Premium Tax Credits, at a moment when millions of working families and small business owners are already facing renewed uncertainty about healthcare affordability. Senator Bernie Moreno (R-OH) put forward what he described as a best and final offer aimed at preserving access to affordable coverage while addressing long-standing concerns around fraud, eligibility, and fiscal sustainability. Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, issued the following statement:“Senator Moreno stepped forward with a serious proposal that sought to protect affordability for families and entrepreneurs while addressing legitimate concerns about accountability and long-term stability. At a time when premiums are rising, margins are tightening, and uncertainty is already shaping business decisions, walking away from the negotiating table is not leadership. The cost of inaction will be paid by working families and entrepreneurs who did nothing to create this crisis, but are being forced to live with its consequences.”The USHBC calls on all Senators to deliver a pragmatic, bipartisan agreement that restores predictability to the healthcare market and protects affordability for American households and Main Street businesses. The USHBC stands ready to work with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to support a solution that ensures that healthcare policy works for families, workers, and the small businesses that drive the U.S. economy.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

