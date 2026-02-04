Bright Women Financial Launches as a Fee-Only, Fiduciary Financial Planning Firm Designed for Women

I’ve heard story after story from women who were financially harmed by someone they trusted to take care of them.

BUCKEYE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bright Women Financial, a fee-only, advice-only, fiduciary financial planning firm dedicated to serving women, today announced its official launch. Founded by Kimberly Bridges, PhD, CFP(R), a nationally recognized expert on women’s financial well-being, Bright Women Financial offers a fresh approach to helping women gain clarity, confidence, and control over their financial futures, free from conflicts of interest.

Bright Women Financial was created to fill a critical gap in the financial services industry—one where women often feel ignored, misunderstood, or talked down to. With research showing that many women feel overlooked by traditional financial firms, the company aims to create a warm, approachable, and empowering environment where women’s unique financial experiences are considered and respected, and financial plans are designed to align with their values and goals.

“Most financial professionals lack a complete understanding of the unique financial challenges women face,” said Kimberly Bridges, PhD, Founder and Principal Financial Planner. “I started Bright Women Financial to help women gain clarity, confidence, and control over their financial futures—because every woman deserves to be in charge of her future.”

A New Standard of Fiduciary Care for Women

Bright Women Financial stands apart through its unwavering commitment to a fee-only, advice-only business model. The firm does not sell products, earn commissions, or charge fees based on assets under management. A flat fee is determined based on the complexity of the client’s situation. This structure eliminates common conflicts of interest and ensures clients receive objective, personalized advice tailored solely to their needs and goals—not the advisor’s compensation.

“As a fiduciary, my only responsibility is to the clients I serve,” said Bridges. “I am committed to providing high-quality services centered on my clients’ needs with full transparency of fees.”

This commitment to transparency is especially meaningful at a time when women increasingly seek financial autonomy and empowerment. Whether navigating major life transitions, balancing caregiving roles, rebuilding after divorce, or planning for retirement, women benefit from guidance that acknowledges the realities and opportunities unique to their financial lives.

Led by a Scholar and Advocate for Women’s Financial Empowerment

Founder Kimberly Bridges, PhD, brings nearly two decades of academic expertise and practical experience to the firm. With a doctoral degree in personal financial planning and a research focus on women’s financial issues, she is recognized for her work educating other advisors and helping women make informed, confident financial decisions.

Bridges’ academic background and passion for research-driven financial guidance position Bright Women Financial as a leader in evidence-based planning. Her work is informed by her extensive knowledge of the challenges women face—such as wage gaps, caregiving responsibilities, and longevity risk—and offers strategies to help women build stronger, more secure financial foundations.

“Women’s financial well-being is strengthened not just by sound advice, but by being fully seen and fully supported,” Bridges said. “Bright Women Financial exists because women deserve a place where their experiences are understood and their goals are championed.”

A Firm Designed with Women in Mind

Bright Women Financial serves women who want to make informed decisions without judgment or pressure. The firm’s service model emphasizes:

• Clarity – Helping women understand their options with straightforward, jargon-free guidance.

• Confidence – Providing education and tools that empower women to make confident decisions.

• Control – Supporting women in building financial independence and peace of mind and living with intention.

All services are delivered virtually, providing clients with flexibility and accessibility regardless of location.

A Purpose-Driven Mission Rooted in Trust

By combining academic expertise, a business model free from conflicts of interest, and a deeply supportive approach, Bright Women Financial is setting a new standard for how financial planning can serve women authentically and effectively.

“My mission is simple,” Bridges said. “Educate, inspire, and empower women to take charge of their financial futures and live their best lives.”

