Williamsport Area School District Joins CurvePoint’s Founder’s Circle to Elevate School Safety With Wi-AI

Williamsport Area School District has joined CurvePoint's Founder’s Circle and will begin deploying the Wi-AI platform to strengthen student and staff safety.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CurvePoint , a Carnegie Mellon University spinout pioneering privacy-first spatial intelligence, today announced that Williamsport Area School District has joined the company’s Founder’s Circle program and will begin deploying the Wi-AI platform to strengthen student and staff safety across its campuses.As part of the Founder’s Circle early access program, Williamsport Area will implement CurvePoint’s Wi-AI Perimeter Threat Detection system — a Wi-Fi-based solution that interprets how Wi-Fi signals interact with the physical environment to detect both visible and concealed threats in real time, offering proactive situational awareness without collecting personally identifiable information.“We are continually assessing ways to strengthen the safeguards we already have in place,” said Superintendent Dr. Tim Bowers. “From our use of AI camera technology implemented last year to our strong, ongoing partnerships with local law enforcement, school police officers, and school resource officers, we take a layered approach to school safety. Wi-AI represents another innovative component that enhances our security measures for our students, faculty, and staff.”A New Chapter in Privacy-First SafetyUnlike traditional camera-based systems that require line-of-sight, Wi-AI uses advanced AI to decode subtle Wi-Fi signal disruptions caused by people and objects, delivering a non-intrusive layer of protection that respects student and staff privacy while enhancing existing safety measures.“We are delighted to welcome Williamsport Area School District to our Founder’s Circle,” said Skip Smith, Chief Executive Officer of CurvePoint. “Williamsport’s leadership is committed to embracing forward-looking safety solutions that put privacy and community trust at the forefront. Wi-AI gives them a proactive, privacy-minded layer of insight that wasn’t possible with legacy systems.”Implementation Across District CampusesWilliamsport area leadership has elected to begin deployment across two building entry points, where nine doorway Wi-AI SensePods will monitor Wi-Fi reflections and signal disruptions to alert authorized personnel of potential threats, enabling rapid, informed response. Initial installation and onboarding will begin immediately with support from the CurvePoint team.Privacy Without SurveillanceWi-AI does not collect or analyze sensitive data such as biometric identifiers, faces, or personal information. Instead, it focuses on interpreting spatial changes in Wi-Fi signals to assess threats and occupancy patterns, with alerts routed to designated school safety staff for evaluation.Founders Circle CollaborationAs a Founder’s Circle member, Williamsport Area School District will collaborate with CurvePoint and other early partners to inform best practices, provide real-world performance feedback, and help refine workflows and deployment guidance for K-12 settings nationwide.About CurvePointCurvePoint is a leader in spatial intelligence, leveraging everyday Wi-Fi signals and advanced AI to provide real-time insights that enhance safety and operational awareness while safeguarding privacy in schools, workplaces, and public settings. The company’s Wi-AI platform represents a new paradigm in proactive, privacy-first situational intelligence. Learn more at curvepoint.ai.About Williamsport Area School DistrictWilliamsport Area School District serves students across multiple campuses with a mission to foster a safe, supportive, and academically enriching environment for every learner. Committed to embracing innovative solutions that reinforce student well-being and community confidence, the district prioritizes forward-thinking approaches to safety and student experience.

