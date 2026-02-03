Center for Disability & Elder Law to Celebrate 2026 'Light Up the Loop' Winter Awards Benefit

The Center for Disability & Elder Law (CDEL) will host the 2026 “Light Up the Loop” Winter Awards Benefit on Feb. 26th to celebrate its annual award recipients.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Disability & Elder Law (CDEL) is pleased to announce it will host the 2026 “Light Up the Loop” Winter Awards Benefit on Feb. 26th at the Chicago office of Baker McKenzie.

CDEL’s fundraiser will celebrate the legal service organization’s accomplishments and will honor CDEL’s 2026 Award Winners. Judge Timothy C. Evans, who was Cook County’s longest serving chief judge, will receive the Impact Award for overseeing numerous reforms including creation of the Elder Law and Miscellaneous Remedies Division of the Circuit Court of Cook County and implementation of the Cook County Legal Aid for Housing and Debt Early Resolution Program. The law firm Milberg will receive the Partner of the Year Award for its tremendous support of CDEL, and Tom Broderick will receive the Volunteer of the Year Award for his volunteer work at CDEL’s Adult Guardianship Help Desk, Mobile Guardianship Help Desk and Power of Attorney Workshops.

“We are proud to celebrate this year’s Winter Benefit Award honorees whose leadership, service, and commitment to justice exemplify the very best of our legal community,” said CDEL Executive Director Michael Stone. "Each brings a distinct and powerful contribution to advancing equity and protecting the rights of older adults and people with disabilities.”

The fundraiser will begin at 5:30p.m. with sumptuous appetizers, cocktails, and networking with CDEL’s staff, board, dignitaries, and generous supporters in Baker McKenzie’s incredible 50th floor conference center with sweeping lake and city views.

David Malliband, managing partner of Baker McKenzie’s Chicago office, and Judge Nichole C. Patton, President of the Chicago Bar Association, serve as honorary chairs of the event. Todd Patterson, Managing Counsel of Commercial Transactions at United Airlines, Inc., who serves on CDEL’s board of directors, is serving as the 2026 CDEL Winter Awards Benefit Event Chair.

CDEL’s top sponsors include Baker McKenzie, which is serving as Presenting Sponsor and United Airlines, Inc., which is serving as the Diamond Sponsor.

For event information and to buy tickets, visit’s CDEL’s event webpage.

Complete List of 2026 Light Up the Loop Sponsors:

Presenting Sponsor: Baker McKenzie

Diamond Sponsor: United Airlines, Inc.

Platinum Sponsors:; Dorsey & Whitney LLP; Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Gold Sponsor: Law Bulletin Media

Iron Sponsors: Aon plc; Chapman and Cutler LLP

Silver Sponsors: Baker & Hostetler, LLP; Corboy & Demetrio, P.C.; Cornerstone Research; Crowell & Moring LLP; Faegre Drinker; Federal Signal Corporation; Jenner & Block, Mayer Brown; McDermott Will & Schulte; Venable LLP; Veritext Legal Solutions

Bronze Sponsors: Passen Powell Jenkins; Postman Law

About CDEL

In its 42-year history, more than 30,000 people with disabilities and low-income senior citizens have been provided free legal services from CDEL, with its staff of twenty-three team members, and hundreds of volunteer lawyers. Those services include adult guardianship, landlord/tenant disputes, end of life planning, divorce, financial elder abuse, consumer fraud, property tax, housing matters, and assistance at the Cook County Clerk’s Office Help Desk, and assistance at the Pro Se Adult Guardianship Help Desk located in the Daley Center. In addition, CDEL runs workshops and assists seniors with end-of-life planning and housing preservation.

