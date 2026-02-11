The Well Studio in the Tri-Valley is Investing in On-Demand Pilates for Functional Longevity

The Well Studio | Dublin, California A Well Studio member using the KioskPro by Your Reformer Well Studio Member using the KioskPro on-demand Pilates system by Your Reformer

New partnership with Your Reformer’s KioskPro bridges the gap between expert instruction and self-guided practice

As we look at long-term health and functional longevity, prioritizing muscle development and bone mass is more important than ever, and Pilates remains one of the most effective ways to achieve both.” — Ron J. Kodl

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Well Studio today announced the launch of KioskPro by Your Reformer, becoming the first and only wellness destination in the Tri-Valley to offer the state-of-the-art, on-demand Pilates system . By integrating this exclusive technology, the studio continues to lead the local fitness landscape, providing members - particularly those in mid-life and beyond - the flexibility to access world-class reformer instruction at their own leisure, beyond the limits of traditional class schedules.The KioskPro system features a high-definition, 21-inch touchscreen integrated directly with the reformer, offering a library of hundreds of professionally-led classes that range from beginner basics to advanced athletic conditioning for those targeting specific muscle groups. Curated programs include full body workouts, active aging and general wellness sessions."Bringing KioskPro to the Tri-Valley marks a significant milestone for us as we expand into the Bay Area’s most forward-thinking wellness markets,” says Ben Stallworthy, CEO of Your Reformer. “ The Well Studio is the ideal Tri-Valley flagship for KioskPro because they view wellness as a long-term investment. Our technology provides a seamless bridge between master-level instruction and independent practice, enhancing the human experience without replacing it. We are proud to provide the technology that allows The Well Studio to expand their offerings and deliver a truly 360-degree approach to member health.”THE SCIENCE OF STRENGTH: WHY REFORMER PILATES MATTERS IN 2026Incorporating Pilates into a regular routine has become a foundation of modern wellness, particularly for those focused on functional aging. Unlike high-impact workouts and mat-based Pilates, Reformer Pilates utilizes spring-based resistance to create a weight-bearing environment that is essential for physical resilience. The benefits include:- Bone Mass & Osteoporosis Prevention: For women over 50, the risk of bone density loss increases significantly. Pilates provides the controlled, resistance-driven stress necessary to stimulate bone growth and maintain skeletal integrity.- Muscle Development: By targeting the "powerhouse" (core, glutes, and lower back), Pilates builds lean muscle mass that protects joints and improves metabolic health.-Balance & Fall Prevention: Through its focus on stabilizing muscles, Pilates is a proven tool in reducing the risk of falls, the leading cause of injury in older adults.“Modern science confirms that targeted movement can actually turn back the clock at a cellular level - what scientists refer to as the ‘Benjamin Button Effect,’” says Ron J. Kodl, Co-Founder of The Well Studio, in a recent blog post highlighting Pilates benefits for seniors . “By using the Reformer’s precision resistance to build eccentric strength and bone density, we aren't just helping our members exercise—we’re providing them with a biological secret weapon for long-term functional independence."FLEXIBILITY FOR THE MODERN MEMBERAs the fitness landscape shifts toward longevity training in 2026, The Well Studio is leading the charge by removing the barriers of rigid scheduling and making Reformer Pilates accessible outside of instructor-led classes.“As we look at long-term health and functional longevity, prioritizing muscle development and bone mass is more important than ever, and Pilates remains one of the most effective ways to achieve both,” says Kodl. “Our mission is to make this essential practice accessible to everyone. By offering KioskPro by Your Reformer, we’re providing our members with the ultimate flexibility, allowing them to experience an on-demand, Reformer Pilates workout on their own terms, even when their busy schedules don’t align with our set class times."AVAILABILITY & BOOKINGThe KioskPro system is now available for The Well Studio’s Well+ members. First time Reformer users receive a guided session with a Well Studio trainer to introduce them to KioskPro, setting them up for success in future self-guided sessions. KioskPro on-demand slots up to 50 minutes are available outside of regular instructor-led classes and can be booked on the website.For more information on The Well Studio and its new KioskPro by Your Reformer, visit www.wellstudiodublin.com ABOUT THE WELL STUDIOFounded in 2021 by Ron J. Kodl and Stacy McGinty, The Well Studio is a premier community wellness destination located in Dublin, CA. Built on a holistic philosophy that integrates physical, mental, and spiritual health, the studio offers a diverse range of services including Yoga, reformer Pilates, strength training, and personal training. To support long-term wellness goals, The Well Studio provides flexible monthly membership options ranging from unlimited access to specialized class packs designed to fit various lifestyles and fitness levels. Members enjoy a suite of premium amenities, including state-of-the-art equipment like the KioskPro on-demand reformer Pilates system, expert-led teacher training programs, and curated wellness retreats. With a mission to meet every individual exactly where they are on their health journey, The Well Studio provides a supportive, community-driven environment designed to reduce stress and foster an active lifestyle through its extensive class schedule, online community, informative WEll blog, and professional partnerships. For more information, visit www.wellstudiodublin.com ABOUT YOUR REFORMERYour Reformer is a premier international Reformer Pilates brand servicing clients in over 40 countries by combining studio-quality hardware with an expansive library of over 1,000 on-demand classes. After quickly becoming the Australian market leader—supplying 80% of the country’s largest gym chains—the brand has expanded globally to make high-caliber Pilates more accessible and affordable. Through its ReformerPro Suite, the company provides innovative digital solutions like KioskPro and ClassPro that empower studios to overcome instructor shortages and maximize ROI. By blending premium equipment with customizable technology, Your Reformer continues to challenge the status quo and drive growth for fitness businesses and individual practitioners alike. Visit www.yourreformer.com

