Trellis Marketing, Inc. Promotes Amanda Lucchino to Vice President / Director of Business Development

Amanda Lucchino

Lucchino will focus on expanding Trellis’ footprint by leading regional and national growth initiatives while deepening engagement with area businesses.

Amanda brings unbounded energy and a proven ability to elevate our agency through her leadership and connection with clients. Her promotion to executive leadership is a natural next step.” — Catharine McCracken, Founder & CEO of Trellis Marketing

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trellis Marketing, Inc. today announced the promotion of Amanda Lucchino to Vice President / Director of Business Development. In her new role, Lucchino will lead regional and national growth initiatives while working closely with Western New York businesses to strengthen their brands and accelerate revenue through strategic, cost-effective marketing solutions.As Vice President / Director of Business Development, Lucchino will focus on expanding Trellis’ footprint while deepening engagement with mid-sized businesses throughout the region. Her results-driven approach combines strategic planning, media placement , and digital services with cutting-edge creative services, including video production, graphic design, and web design, delivering measurable value to Trellis clients and supporting the economic vitality of the WNY community.“I’m thrilled to announce Amanda’s promotion to Vice President,” said Catharine McCracken, Founder and CEO of Trellis Marketing. “She brings unbounded energy and a proven ability to elevate our agency through her leadership on statewide Opioid and Vaping PSA campaigns . Amanda is equally committed to working hands-on with our local business clients—helping them solve challenges, refine their brand positioning, and execute impactful advertising campaigns. Her promotion to executive leadership is a natural next step.”"Stepping into the Vice President role at Trellis is an exciting opportunity to help shape where we’re headed next,” said Lucchino. “Together with Catharine and Team Trellis, we’ve built strong momentum rooted in thoughtful strategy, meaningful partnerships, and work that truly serves our communities. In this role, I’m focused on expanding our impact, elevating the client experience, and continuing to grow a team that’s curious, collaborative, and driven by purpose. With this team, the momentum is just getting started.”###About Trellis Marketing, Inc.:Trellis Marketing, Inc., established in 2006, is a women-owned MWBE award-winning advertising agency and video production company specializing in advertising campaigns, public health campaigns, media placement, digital and online presence, creative content, visuals, and graphic design.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.