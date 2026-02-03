Washington and Massachusetts State Councils Deliver Joint Message on Safer Betting during Super Bowl Week

Coast-to-coast partnership between the Evergreen Council on Problem Gambling and the Massachusetts Council on Gaming and Health, connecting sports fans to support nationwide during Super Bowl season.

Despite the rivalry, both states deliver the same message: support is available during the biggest sports betting weekend of the year.

Fans should Keep It Fun and approach any sports betting with realistic expectations. The risk of high losses is a real concern and the services to help those experiencing harms are critical.” — Maureen Greeley

OLYMPIA, WA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Super Bowl betting expected to reach a record $1.76 billion nationwide, the Evergreen Council on Problem Gambling (ECPG) and the Massachusetts Council on Gaming and Health (MACGH ) are teaming up to remind fans to keep betting fun and to highlight available support resources during the highest-volume sports betting weekend of the year.This year’s matchup brings added excitement, with Seattle and the New England facing off on football’s biggest stage. From west coast to east coast, from watch parties to long-standing traditions, the Super Bowl is more than a championship game. It is a cultural touchstone that brings together friends, families, and communities through shared experiences that continue to resonate long after the game, and the post-game celebrations, end.“Sports rivalries can make us feel more a part of the Big Game, particularly when our home team is on the field,” said Evergreen Council on Problem Gambling Executive Director Maureen Greeley. “The Super Bowl transcends local loyalties, capturing the attention of millions of Americans across the country. It’s not just about the game, but also about entertainment, community, and the shared experience, whether you’re enjoying the game, the halftime show, or even the commercials. The Super Bowl also attracts millions of casual bettors. Fans should Keep It Fun and approach any sports betting with realistic expectations. The risk of high losses is a real concern and the services to help those experiencing harms are critical.”When betting stops feeling fun, support and resources are available for individuals and for friends and family members who may be concerned about someone in their lives.“Our teams may be competing on the field, but our organizations are aligned in one goal: making sure that anyone who chooses to gamble can do so safely. For many, the Super Bowl is pure entertainment. But for young men and other at-risk groups, wagering can carry real consequences. People deserve accessible, confidential support, whether in their hometowns or online, and we expect operators, regulators, and government partners to ensure those resources are available,” said Marlene D. Warner, CEO of the Massachusetts Council on Gaming and Health (MACGH).In Massachusetts, support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Individuals can reach out to the Massachusetts Council on Gaming and Health (MACGH) with any gambling-related questions. All calls and messages are free and confidential. Massachusetts residents can contact GAMLINE at 1-800-GAM-1234 or access LiveChat at MACGH.org.For more than 35 years, the Evergreen Council on Problem Gambling (ECPG) has supported individuals and families affected by problem gambling through education, prevention, and access to confidential, judgment-free support. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for anyone with questions or concerns about their own gambling or the gambling of someone in their lives.Washington State residents can call, text, or chat with the Washington State Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-547-6133 or visit KeepItFunWA.org to learn more.ECPG and MACGH are proud to offer services in the home states of the Super Bowl contenders. Sports fans across the country can access services from more than 35 State Affiliates of the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG). Wherever you’re watching the game, NCPG offers nationwide assistance, contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline™, which offers free, confidential support 24/7. Call 1-800-MY-RESET, text 800GAM, or visit www.1800myreset.org About the Evergreen Council on Problem GamblingThe Evergreen Council on Problem Gambling (ECPG) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing awareness of public health issues around problem gambling and gaming in diverse cultures, expanding the availability and integration of services, and supporting advocacy, research, and programs for education, prevention, treatment, recovery, and responsible gambling and gaming throughout Washington State and beyond.About the Massachusetts Council on Gaming and HealthFor over 40 years, the Massachusetts Council on Gaming and Health is a statewide nonprofit agency that promotes public health by mitigating the negative personal and community impacts of gambling and gaming. We accomplish our mission through training and education, federal and state advocacy, research, and prevention and recovery programs.For media inquiries, please contact:Evergreen Council on Problem GamblingEmail: rmaya@evergreencpg.orgMassachusetts Council on Gaming and HealthEmail: comms@macgh.org

