Cheetah Learning Honors Kayla Wolfson (ne Zabowski) with Distinguished Cheetah Alum Award for Inspiring Others

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cheetah Learning, a global leader in accelerated project management education, announced today that Kayla Wolfson (ne Zabowski), PMP, LSSBB, has been named a Distinguished Cheetah Alum in the category of Inspiring Others. This honor recognizes alumni who actively encourage colleagues to pursue the Project Management Professional (PMP)certification, often through Cheetah Learning, and help set them up for long-term professional success.The Inspiring Others distinction celebrates more than personal achievement. It recognizes leadership through influence. Recipients are known for modeling what is possible, sharing hard-earned insights, and motivating others to invest in their own growth. Kayla exemplifies this spirit by consistently encouraging peers to pursue PMP certification as a catalyst for confidence, credibility, and career advancement.Kayla completed Cheetah Learning’s accelerated PMP exam preparation program in 2018 and passed the PMP exam on her first attempt. Since earning her certification, she has leveraged her PMP to strengthen her impact across complex, high-stakes environments while serving as a trusted mentor to colleagues considering the credential.“Earning the PMP can feel intimidating until you see someone you respect do it successfully and then openly encourage you to take the leap,” said a spokesperson for Cheetah Learning. “Kayla has done exactly that. She has inspired others not by telling them what to do, but by showing them what is possible and supporting them along the way.”Inspiring Others is about multiplying impact. By encouraging peers to apply PMP practices, Kayla has helped colleagues build structured thinking, shared language, and professional confidence that extends far beyond passing a single exam. Many of those she has influenced have gone on to strengthen their own career trajectories, contributing to stronger teams and more effective project outcomes.Cheetah Learning’s Distinguished Alum program recognizes individuals who embody the organization’s mission to create faster learners, stronger leaders, and lasting professional impact. Kayla’s recognition highlights the powerful ripple effect that occurs when certified professionals actively lift others as they advance.To learn more about Cheetah Learning’s accelerated PMP programs and Distinguished Alum awards, visit www.CheetahLearning.com About Cheetah LearningCheetah Learning is a global leader in accelerated learning and project management education. Known for its proprietary learning methodologies, Cheetah Learning helps professionals earn certifications faster, retain knowledge longer, and apply skills immediately on the job. Thousands of professionals worldwide have earned their PMP certification through Cheetah Learning’s proven approach since 2001.

