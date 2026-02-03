FETC 2026 Draws Education Decision-Makers and Sets New Standard for Student Engagement

FETC 2026, Game Changers in Education FETC Logo in Sky With Drones

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 Future of Education Technology Conference ( FETC ), held January 11–14 in Orlando, the nation’s most influential education technology gathering for education leaders, redefined meaningful student engagement.More than 76% of qualified attendees reported holding decision-making or influential roles in technology acquisition, reinforcing the event’s status as a premier gathering for industry leaders and decision-makers. Attendees represented district administration, school leadership, instructional leadership, IT leadership, coaching, and program management—underscoring FETC’s role as the essential convening for those shaping education innovation at scale.FETC 2026 distinguished itself through unprecedented, authentic student involvement that moved beyond observation to creation and leadership. Students were positioned not as future participants, but as active contributors demonstrating what is possible when learners are trusted with advanced tools and real-world challenges.A defining moment of the conference was FETC’s first-ever student-created drone show, designed, coded, choreographed, and flown by eight high school students from St. Vrain Valley Schools’ Innovation Center in Longmont, Colorado. The fully FAA-approved performance featured 500 drones and was executed end-to-end by students using a design software that requires them to develop advanced skills in programming, systems thinking, and creative design.When asked about the experience of presenting at FETC, Willow, a St. Vrain High School student and Drone Performance Team Member, said, “FETC was such a wonderful opportunity for me to make connections, grow my skills, and was truly such a great once-in-a-lifetime experience."FETC 2026 delivered an expansive professional learning program with more than 943 sessions and workshops, including immersive environments such as a VR Classroom, Robotics Makerspace, Brain Gym, and wellness-focused experiences. Demand was unprecedented, with participants investing more than 30,000 hours in professional learning over four days, and many sessions reaching capacity.The Expo Hall featured 450 unique solution providers, giving districts and schools access to cutting-edge tools designed to support student success, instructional innovation, and operational excellence. Participants traveled from all 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and 61 countries, reflecting the conference’s global reach and influence.FETC 2026 generated significant media and social engagement, with more than 300 interviews conducted onsite. Coverage has already produced an estimated 415 million potential media impressions, including 10–12 million within targeted education-focused audiences.Building on this year's momentum, FETC 2027 will return to Orlando January 26–29 at the Orange County Convention Center. Registration is now open at www.fetc.org # # # #About FETCThe Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC) is a premier event and year-round community for technology decision-makers, innovators, and educators. Its annual conference brings together K-12 education leaders for cutting-edge sessions, hands-on workshops and an expansive exhibit hall featuring more than 450 leading solution providers. FETC also leads a State Alliance Network, a national group committed to promoting innovation, improving professional development, and showcasing exemplary practices in using technology to support teaching and learning.​​About CommunityEDUCommunityEDU, part of the Arc network , was established in 2025 to unify its network of powerful media, events, and community platforms to equip education and technology leaders with the tools, knowledge, and connections to create meaningful change across K-12 and higher education. Its media platforms include District Administration and University Business. Key events are the Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC) and Leadhership Network for Women. CommunityEDU also manages the District Administration Leadership Institute (DALI), which offers leadership development through superintendent summits and cabinet retreats.ArcArc is a B2B events, data, and media platform, backed by investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital. Founded to redefine business networking, Arc organizes over 120 events a year and operates critical content platforms in HR technology, agriculture and food, financial services, investing, and education technology. Arc has over 300 talented colleagues in the U.S., U.K., Netherlands, and Singapore, who create new ways to connect communities, wherever, whenever, or however people need to come together to grow their businesses.

