State House Local Government Committee Passes Attorney General Jackley’s Government Transparency Bills

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – All three of South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley’s government transparency bills were unanimously approved Tuesday by the State House Local Government Committee.

“These bills make state government more accountable to the taxpayers, and transparency is good for everyone,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This also strengthens the faith that the public has in its state government.”

The bills are:

Senate Bill 46: Modify the requirements for open meeting agendas and provide a penalty therefor.

Senate Bill 47: Revise the requirements for executive sessions and closed meetings.

Senate Bill 48: Clarify that an official open meeting agenda must be posted online at least seventy-two hours before the scheduled start of the meeting.

Committee members placed all three bills on the consent calendar, and the bills now go to the full House for consideration. Since they have already passed the Senate, if approved by the House, the bills will go to Gov. Larry Rhoden for his signature.

-30-