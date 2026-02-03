Influential Women Presents JiAna Rae Dollarhide: A Compassionate Voice in Women’s Health Coaching

EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Women to Heal, Thrive, and Reclaim Trust in Their Bodies Through Integrative SupportJiAna Rae Dollarhide is a Certified Women’s Health & Life Coach and the Founder of Endo Ease Health Coach, LLC, where she is redefining how women experience support across acute and chronic health conditions. With a deeply integrative, client-centered approach, JiAna Rae specializes in helping women create lasting behavior change, cultivate mindfulness, and find greater ease within their bodies—no matter where they are in their health journey. From early menses through menopause, she supports clients in navigating complex conditions while translating clinical recommendations into sustainable, real-life practices. Her coaching support spans key areas including exercise, nutrition, emotional support, cycle education, pain and inflammation management, hormonal changes, fertility and hysterectomy recovery, and menopause transition, ensuring holistic wellness.At the heart of JiAna Rae’s work is a Personalized Health Plan developed uniquely for each client. This living framework helps women define optimal emotional and physical health goals, outline actionable steps, and establish meaningful accountability. Her coaching style is grounded in respect, mindful listening, and unwavering validation—ensuring clients feel seen, supported, and empowered. JiAna Rae also encourages collaboration among each client’s broader wellness team, helping to “wrap” them in care and continuity, and reinforcing that healing does not have to be a solitary experience. As a radical life coach, she honors each client’s unique energy, encouraging authenticity, joy, and empowerment throughout their healing process.Her integrative methodology blends mind-body connection practices with evidence-based integrative health sciences. JiAna Rae supports women at every stage—whether newly diagnosed or suspecting endometriosis or adenomyosis, navigating pre- or post-surgical recovery, managing menopause, or living anywhere in between. “I help people bridge the space between health and daily living,” she shares. “I am here for you. I coach all people navigating life and enduring these complex situations, conditions, and the health industry.”Beyond protocols and education, JiAna Rae’s work emphasizes empowerment and belonging. She helps women regulate their nervous systems, rebuild trust with their bodies, and rediscover gentle, sustainable ways to feel well again. By integrating training from Pain Reprocessing Therapy, the Self-Compassion Institute, and the Integrative Women’s Health Institute, she ensures her clients are equipped with practical tools while also being supported emotionally and mentally. Her clients are guided to activate their inner wisdom, build on existing strengths, and create positive, lasting change rooted in compassion rather than pressure.JiAna Rae’s professional mission is deeply informed by her own lived experience. She attributes her success to cultivating profound self-compassion throughout her personal healing journey with endometriosis and adenomyosis. Finding community—and practitioners who truly believed her and understood the severity of reproductive and chronic conditions—was transformative. Through diligent study of current scientific research and the thoughtful integration of holistic, evidence-informed approaches, she validated her experience and reclaimed agency in her care. Witnessing the evolution from the “dark ages” of endometriosis awareness into a more enlightened era strengthened her resolve to become a powerful, caring advocate for women navigating reproductive and autoimmune conditions.The most influential career advice JiAna Rae has received centers on the power of storytelling, courage, and presence. She believes personal stories fuel passion and purpose, and that boldness and vulnerability create authentic connection. She lives by the principle that small, incremental steps lead to meaningful change over time and practices noticing “glimmers”—moments of gratitude and awareness worth honoring. Equally important to her philosophy is celebrating wins of every size, pausing to recognize progress rather than living perpetually in the gap between goals.For young women entering the women’s health and advocacy space, JiAna Rae emphasizes staying engaged with current research and evolving studies in women’s health. She encourages building strong professional networks, adopting both a beginner’s mindset and a growth mindset, and stepping confidently into leadership opportunities. Active listening, mindful dialogue, and mentorship are pillars of her approach—essential for fostering trust, collaboration, and lasting impact.While one of the greatest challenges in her field is raising awareness about the kind of support she provides—guiding women to reconnect with and trust their intuitive knowing—JiAna Rae sees immense opportunity in collaboration. Building networks of like-minded women’s health professionals is not only empowering but necessary. She is honored to stand alongside passionate advocates advancing women’s health, rights, and validation, particularly as many women continue to struggle with complex, painful conditions that demand compassionate, comprehensive care.At the core of JiAna Rae Dollarhide’s work and personal life are the values of honesty, compassion, and honoring each person’s unique qualities. She is deeply committed to encouraging others to use their voices, cultivate self-compassion, and feel truly heard. Central to her philosophy is honoring life and health-related trauma through active, compassionate listening and genuine validation. She believes emotional and mental intelligence are foundational to human development, recognizing that thoughts and emotions play a vital role in physical, emotional, and social well-being.Through Endo Ease Health Coach, LLC, JiAna Rae continues to help women not only manage their health but rediscover trust, resilience, and the possibility of thriving again.

