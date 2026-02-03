Jay Group Strengthens Strategic Leadership to Enhance Data-Driven Fulfillment and Last-Mile Solutions

Dan Weiss, VP Strategy at Jay Group

Jay Group appoints Dan Weiss as VP of Strategy to strengthen data-driven fulfillment and last-mile solutions nationwide.

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jay Group, a U.S.-based third-party logistics (3PL) provider specializing in ecommerce and omnichannel fulfillment for beauty, personal care, nutraceutical, and lifestyle brands, today announced the appointment of Dan Weiss as Vice President, Strategy, reinforcing the company’s focus on data-driven execution, scalable growth, and next-generation last-mile transportation solutions.

With national operations, Jay Group supports fast-growing and enterprise brands across verticals including beauty, personal care and hygiene products, dietary supplements, food, and other regulated consumer goods. The company is FDA registered, ISO certified, and known for advanced packaging, kitting, and compliance-driven fulfillment programs designed for complex, multi-channel environments.

Jay Group’s fulfillment network relies on enterprise-grade systems, disciplined warehouse operations, and technology-driven visibility to support DTC, marketplace, and B2B fulfillment. This approach enables the company to deliver reliable execution while helping brands manage risk, scale efficiently, and adapt to evolving customer and carrier expectations.

Dan brings extensive executive-level experience across ecommerce, logistics, transportation, and fulfillment, having held senior leadership roles at ShipBob, Jitsu, Transportation Insight, Ingram Micro, and Shipwire. Throughout his career, Dan has led market expansion initiatives, launched new fulfillment locations across the United States and internationally, diversified carrier networks, and driven meaningful transportation cost reduction.

“Dan’s experience strengthens our ability to scale fulfillment and transportation capabilities in a disciplined, data-driven way,” said Blake Dudek, President & COO of Jay Group.

“As the market continues to demand faster, more flexible, and more cost-effective last-mile transportation solutions, Dan brings the strategic and operational leadership to help us move from concept to execution,” said Scott Chamberlain, Senior Director of Sales & Marketing at Jay Group.

In his role as Vice President Strategy, Dan will help guide Jay Group’s long-term strategic roadmap, with a focus on operational scalability, carrier diversification, and the rollout of market-ready last-mile delivery solutions for ecommerce and omnichannel brands. His background bridges hands-on operations with supply chain technology, including practical applications of analytics, automation, and AI-driven decision support.

“I’m excited to join Jay Group at a time when the industry is shifting from reactive logistics to proactive, data-driven supply chain strategy,” said Dan Weiss. “Jay Group has built a strong operational foundation—supported by compliance, technology, and execution discipline—and I’m looking forward to helping accelerate solutions that deliver measurable value for customers.”

As part of his role, Dan will join the Jay Group leadership team at Manifest 2026, taking place February 9–11, 2026, in Las Vegas, where the company will engage with industry leaders on the future of supply chain strategy, fulfillment technology, and last-mile delivery innovation.

About Jay Group

Jay Group is a U.S.-based third-party logistics provider specializing in ecommerce and omnichannel fulfillment, reverse logistics, advanced packaging, and transportation solutions. With nationwide operations, FDA registration, ISO certification, and a technology-driven approach to execution and visibility, Jay Group helps brands scale efficiently while navigating the growing complexity of modern supply chains.

Legal Disclaimer:

