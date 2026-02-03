HeartLung.AI Expands Preventive Imaging AI on Precision Imaging Network, part of Microsoft for Healthcare

AutoChamber™ and AutoBMD™ AI solutions will soon be available on Precision Imaging Network, with AI-CVD® planned next.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HeartLung.AI , an AI-enabled company focused on early detection and prevention of heart disease, lung cancer, osteoporosis, emphysema and fatty liver disease using widely available CT scans, announced that its AutoChamber™ and AutoBMD™ AI services will be available through Precision Imaging Network, part of Microsoft for Healthcare Precision Imaging Network is a cloud-based clinical AI platform designed to accelerate the safe and scalable adoption of advanced imaging algorithms across health systems and diagnostic imaging centers. This relationship supports HeartLung.AI’s plans to roll out these solutions across the Precision Imaging Network ecosystem and help hospitals and imaging clinics scale preventive care.HeartLung.AI’s opportunistic screening services, including AutoBMD™ and AutoChamber™, analyze CT images already obtained for other clinical reasons so Precision Imaging Network sites can add preventive insights without changing imaging protocols. AutoBMD detects osteoporosis and osteopenia from routine CT with DEXA-equivalent bone mineral density results, including clear T-Scores and Z-Scores, while AutoChamber™ analyzes cardiac chamber structure to flag risk patterns linked to heart failure, stroke, and atrial fibrillation, helping extend cardiovascular insights beyond a standard coronary calcium or plaque analysis. Reports are delivered back into the normal radiology workflow within minutes, and the services are reimbursable under applicable Medicare and commercial payer pathways, helping practices scale preventive care while generating additional revenue.Precision Imaging Network is built to accelerate clinical adoption of FDA-cleared medical imaging AI by integrating algorithms into existing radiology environments. Making AutoChamber and AutoBMD available through Precision Imaging Network enables participating health systems and imaging centers to activate these services using a secure, PACS-connected infrastructure, streamlining onboarding, standardizing reporting, and shortening time-to-clinical-value.“Preventive imaging only works when it’s clinically meaningful, affordable and scalable,” said Dr. Morteza Naghavi, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of HeartLung.AI. “AutoBMD™ and AutoChamber™ turn routine CT scans into powerful early-detection tools, helping clinicians identify osteoporosis risk and subtle cardiac changes sooner, more consistently, and across far more patients.”“Radiology teams need AI that fits into the way they work today,” said Vikram Chhabra, General Manager, Diagnostic Solutions at Microsoft. “Delivering AutoBMD and AutoChamber through Precision Imaging Network helps providers integrate preventive insights directly into existing workflows so they can support earlier, more consistent detection across a broader patient population.” Following the rollout of AutoChamber™ and AutoBMD™, HeartLung.AI plans to expand its footprint within Precision Imaging Network by launching AI-CVD® , the broadest opportunistic cardiovascular & multisystem CT screening platform cleared by the FDA. AI-CVDwill leverage the same imaging inputs and secure infrastructure used for AutoChamber and AutoBMD, enabling participating sites to extend preventive insights without requiring additional deployment complexity. AI-CVDis expected to deliver multiple actionable reports targeting various aspects of cardiometabolic health.This relationship reflects a shared focus on broadening access to high-impact imaging AI—supporting radiology teams with automated, quantitative outputs that fit naturally into clinical workflows and help catch disease earlier.About HeartLung AIHeartLung Corporation is a medical technology company dedicated to advancing AI-enabled, CT-based opportunistic screening and early disease detection. HeartLung’s mission is to shift healthcare from late-stage disease treatment to earlier identification and prevention, using artificial intelligence to unlock clinically actionable information embedded within routine medical imaging.HeartLung develops FDA-cleared AI technologies for the opportunistic detection and prevention of cardiovascular disease, lung cancer, emphysema/COPD, osteoporosis, myosteatosis, fatty liver disease, and other life-threatening conditions—often years before symptoms appear.The company has received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation and FDA 510(k) clearance for AutoChamber™, an AI-powered tool that detects enlarged cardiac chambers and left ventricular hypertrophy on non-contrast chest CT scans, including low-dose CT used for lung cancer screening and contrast-enhanced coronary CT angiography (CCTA). HeartLung has also obtained FDA 510(k) clearance for AutoBMD™, the only CT-based, DEXA-equivalent opportunistic osteoporosis screening technology cleared by the FDA and reimbursed by Medicare.These technologies are now integrated within AI-CVD, HeartLung’s flagship FDA-cleared platform for large-scale opportunistic screening across cardiovascular and multisystem disease domains. By enabling clinicians to extract far greater preventive value from CT scans that are already being performed, HeartLung aims to redefine how imaging contributes to population health, value-based care, and early disease prevention.For more information, visit https://www.heartlung.ai About AI-CVDThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the following Indications for Use for AI-CVDAI-CVDis an opportunistic, AI-powered quantitative imaging tool that provides automated CT-derived anatomical and density-based measurements for clinician review.Using AI-CVDquantitative imaging measurements and clinical evaluation, healthcare providers can investigate patients who are unaware of their risk of:Coronary heart diseaseHeart failureAtrial fibrillationStrokeOsteoporosisLiver steatosisDiabetesOther adverse health conditions that may warrant follow-upTen FDA-Cleared Opportunistic Measurement Domains in a Single PlatformAI-CVDincludes FDA-cleared modules for:Coronary artery calcium (CAC) scoringAortic wall calciumAortic valve calciumMitral valve calciumCardiac chamber volumetryEpicardial fat volumetryAorta and pulmonary artery sizingLung attenuation analysisLiver attenuation analysisBone mineral density and muscle–fat compositionBuilt as a modular, AI-powered quantitative imaging platform, AI-CVDautomatically extracts clinically relevant anatomical and density-based measurements from existing chest and abdominal CT scans—without additional imaging, radiation, contrast, or workflow disruption.AI-CVDintegrates multiple FDA-cleared technologies, including AutoChamber™ and AutoBMD™, into a unified system designed for opportunistic screening and early disease detection. The platform enables clinicians to identify patients who may warrant additional diagnostic testing, monitoring, or preventive action, using objective, CT-derived measurements from scans that are already being performed for other clinical indications.Consistent with its FDA-cleared Indications for Use, AI-CVDdoes not provide diagnostic interpretation or risk prediction. Instead, it equips healthcare providers with quantitative imaging insights that transform routine CT imaging into a scalable foundation for preventive care across cardiovascular, metabolic, pulmonary, and skeletal disease domains.Learn more at https://www.heartlung.ai/aicvd About AutoBMD™ AIHeartLung's AutoBMD™ is an AI-powered, cloud-based solution for opportunistic bone mineral density measurement using existing CT scans. It is the only DEXA-equivalent, CT-based osteoporosis screening approved by the FDA, applicable to over 25 million CT scans annually and reimbursed by Medicare.About AutoChamber™ AIHeartLung’s AutoChamber™ is designed to work with both non-contrast and contrast-enhanced chest CT scans, providing estimates of cardiac volume, cardiac chambers volumes, and left ventricular wall mass. This AI-powered tool detects cardiomegaly and enlarged individual cardiac chambers, including the left atrium (LA) and left ventricle (LV), which are often missed in routine scans. By identifying these conditions early, AutoChamber™ AI helps prevent life-threatening diseases like stroke, heart failure, and atrial fibrillation. It has received FDA "Breakthrough Designation" for its ability to identify enlarged cardiac chambers and left ventricular hypertrophy in non-contrast chest CT scans.

