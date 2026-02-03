Clarity Tattoo Removal Expands to MetroWest with Second Massachusetts Location in Framingham

Edgell Road Framingham Exterior Clarity Tattoo Removal Logo Ross Kizik, General Manager, pictured with PicoWay Laser

New Route 9 location slated to open mid-February 2026, improving access to advanced laser tattoo removal across Central Massachusetts

FRAMINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clarity Tattoo Removal , a rapidly growing laser tattoo removal studio known for its compassionate, results-driven care, announced today that it will open its second location at 5 Edgell Road, Suite 26, Framingham, Massachusetts, with an anticipated opening in mid-February 2026.Located in Framingham Center on the westbound side of Route 9, the new 600-square-foot suite will expand Clarity’s reach into the MetroWest and Central Massachusetts region. The location offers convenient access via major transportation routes including the Massachusetts Turnpike, Route 495, Route 95, and Route 20, as well as public transit through the MWRTA. The site is also situated near Framingham State University, further strengthening accessibility for students and local residents.Since opening its first studio in Davis Square, Somerville in Fall 2024, Clarity Tattoo Removal has experienced strong demand from clients traveling well beyond the Greater Boston area.“We consistently see people driving into the city because they can’t find the level of care, technology, and transparency they’re looking for closer to home,” said Ross Kizik, General Manager of Clarity Tattoo Removal. “Opening in Framingham allows us to better serve MetroWest and Central Massachusetts while reducing that burden on clients who were already traveling long distances to see us.”Clarity Tattoo Removal specializes in full tattoo removal, fading for cover-ups, and permanent makeup (PMU) removal.Clarity utilizes Candela’s PicoWay laser technology, one of the most advanced systems available for tattoo removal. PicoWay delivers ultra-short picosecond pulses that break ink into microscopic particles, allowing the body to clear pigment more efficiently. This results in faster fading, fewer treatments over time, and reduced risk of skin damage compared to older laser systems. The technology is effective across a wide range of ink colors and skin tones, enabling safer, more precise, and highly customizable treatment plans.The Framingham location will offer the same services and programs available at Clarity’s Somerville studio, including: Path to Clarity , a community program providing free tattoo removal for individuals impacted by incarceration, gang involvement, human trafficking, and cancer-related radiation markers• Discounted tattoo removal for gender-affirming care, including surgical preparation“This expansion reflects our long-term vision,” said Geoff Reilinger, Owner and CEO of Clarity Tattoo Removal. “Demand showed us that our model works, and Framingham allows us to strategically serve a broader region without compromising quality. Our goal is to grow intentionally and open multiple locations over the next five years while maintaining the level of care that built our reputation.”Clarity Tattoo Removal Framingham is expected to open in mid-February 2026, with special introductory offers planned for the first new clients at the location. Additional community-focused initiatives and events will be announced following the opening.About Clarity Tattoo RemovalClarity Tattoo Removal is a Massachusetts-based laser tattoo removal studio dedicated to helping people move forward—physically and emotionally—through safe, effective, and compassionate care. Founded in 2024, Clarity specializes in full tattoo removal, fading for cover-ups, and permanent makeup removal using advanced laser technology. Through its Path to Clarity program and gender-affirming care discounts, Clarity is committed to making tattoo removal accessible to those who need it most.Media Contact:PR@Clarityboston.com877-667-4738

