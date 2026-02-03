Dr. Rod Berger Named Storyteller in Residence at CultureCon

CultureCon founders Zach Blumenfeld and Nick Lombardino welcome Dr. Rod Berger

Award-Winning Strategic Storytelling Expert to Illuminate the Impact of Culture Leaders on Organizations Nationwide, in partnership with CultureCon

I’m honored that Zach Blumenfeld, Nick Lombardino, and the CultureCon family have included me as a scribe for the work they are undertaking to celebrate the power of culture in workplaces nationwide” — Dr. Rod Berger

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CultureCon is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Rod Berger as its inaugural Storyteller in Residence. In this role, Dr. Berger will serve as a regular contributor to stories across multimedia platforms, highlighting the impact culture leaders have on organizations nationwide.Dr. Berger brings an extraordinary depth of expertise to this position, having conducted more than 4,000 interviews worldwide for publications including Forbes, Entrepreneur Magazine, and Fair Observer. His subjects have ranged from NBA legends Magic Johnson and Charles Barkley to United Nations officials, the late Pope Francis, and cultural icons such as Van Halen's Sammy Hagar, while also exploring behind-the-scenes narratives in Formula 1.“Dr. Berger's gift has always been his ability to transcend the written or spoken word and translate it into relatable, genuine, heartfelt emotion,” said Karl Liapunov, Head of Energy & Climate at Startup Lab in Oslo, Norway.Dr. Berger, a recognized authority on the power of narrative in leadership and organizational culture, served as a guest lecturer at Vanderbilt University's Owen Graduate School of Management for nearly two decades, focusing on storytelling in business. He is the author of The Narrative Edge: Authentic Storytelling That Meets The Moment (Wiley), which Ryan Heil, President of Washington Speakers Bureau, called a work that “elegantly reveals storytelling as the ultimate competitive advantage in business and life.”“I’m honored that Zach Blumenfeld, Nick Lombardino, and the broader CultureCon family have included me as a scribe for the incredibly important work they are undertaking to celebrate the power of culture in workplaces nationwide,” said Berger.Dr. Berger's storytelling has taken him around the globe, where he has met with the Crown Princess of Sweden and covered stories on water insecurity with WaterAid, the intergenerational refugee crisis faced by displaced Sudanese in Uganda, and the impacts of child marriage in Western Africa with the Le Korsa Foundation. In 2023, he received the inaugural Pangea International Literacy Prize and delivered his TEDx Talk, “Story is Our Currency.”“Zach and I were among the early reviewers of Rod’s new book, and we quickly recognized a shared passion for the people, cultures, and stories that define all of us beyond labels and titles – a perfect fit!” Lombardino shared.“The Narrative Edge is a profound journey into the heart of what makes us human—our stories,” said Prof. Henrik von Scheel, named the Most Influential Futurist of our century and Originator of Industry 4.0. “In times of uncertainty, it offers a roadmap to ignite hope and narrate your story of potential to achieve the impossible.”Dr. Berger has also partnered with The Jim Henson Company to create a television show, The Ultimate GOAT, combining his passion for distant lands and storytelling with culture, sports, and puppetry for family programming.“CultureCon has grown to levels we are proud to steward, and teaming with Rod represents another step in our expansion to support the stories and storytellers authoring a better tomorrow through today’s collective cultural efforts,” said Blumenfeld.Dr. Berger lives in Nashville with his wife and two children and is a die-hard fan of his Detroit professional sports teams.About CultureCon: As a Certified B Corporation, CultureCon is on a mission to inspire positive change in organizational culture. Through large conferences, online courses, consulting services, and certification programs, we deliver experiences that provide practical tools and motivation for our customers to become cultural change agents within their organizations. Our customers include business owners, CxOs, HR leaders, senior management, individual contributors, and anyone who wants to build more uplifting, inspiring, and productive workplaces.Media Contact: info@cultureconusa.org or info@drrodberger.com

