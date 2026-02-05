Benson Fischer, CEO of ZivZo Marketing Group, to Keynote on Restaurant & Franchise Marketing at New York Restaurant Show

Benson Fischer Founder/CEO - ZivZo Marketing Group

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benson Fischer, the CEO of ZivZo Marketing Group and a powerhouse in the hospitality industry, has been announced as a keynote speaker for the 2026 International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York. Benson Fischer is scheduled to deliver his highly anticipated address on March 9, 2026, at 1:00 PM at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. Drawing on his experience owning nearly 60 businesses, Fischer will provide attendees with a masterclass in high-impact restaurant and franchise marketing.

Over the years, Fischer has built a legendary career as a true industry practitioner. He has designed, constructed, and operated more than 50 restaurants, while also managing the manufacturing and national distribution of beverage and bakery products. His business acumen extends into high-stakes negotiations and asset management, having owned a commercial real estate brokerage firm licensed in four states and an auction firm operating across six states.

“I’ve walked a mile in the shoes of every owner in that room—and then some,” said Fischer. “Whether it's negotiating a lease, managing a national distribution line, or scaling a franchise, I know the pressure points of this industry. At the New York Restaurant Show, I’m not bringing theories; I’m bringing the exact strategies we use at ZivZo to turn modest budgets into massive revenue gains.”

From Operations to Marketing Mastery

After selling his last restaurant in 2016, Benson launched ZivZo Marketing Group to fill a critical void in the industry: marketing built on the foundation of operational reality. Today, Benson is a sought-after keynote speaker and a regular contributing author for the respected online publication, Today’s Restaurant News.

ZivZo focuses on brand visibility and lead generation by combining innovative marketing techniques with impactful video production. Under Fischer’s leadership, ZivZo’s seasoned team of professionals tailors business solutions that resonate with diverse audiences, delivering campaigns that leave a lasting impression. Their approach is designed to bridge the gap between a restaurant's physical presence and its digital potential.

The Session: Strategies for Maximum ROI

In his session on March 9th, Fischer will cut through the noise of generic digital advice to offer actionable blueprints for driving sales and scaling franchise operations. Drawing on his background as a former area developer for Papa John’s, co-founder of the Yummy Yogurt chain, he will dive into:

1. Digital Marketing: Utilizing creative digital and traditional marketing to maximize ad spend and achieve fantastic ROI.

2. Impactful Video Production: How to use high-fidelity visual storytelling to capture attention and drive foot traffic.

3. Lead Generation: Innovative techniques to identify, capture, and convert modern diners into loyal patrons.

4. The Scaling Blueprint: Leveraging experience in real estate and operations to transition from a single location to a regional or national franchise powerhouse.

About the New York Restaurant Show

The International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York is the Northeast’s premier event for the hospitality industry. Produced by Clarion Events and sponsored by the New York State Restaurant Association, the show brings together thousands of professionals to explore the latest in food trends, technology, and equipment.

About Benson Fischer & ZivZo

Benson Fischer is the CEO of ZivZo Marketing Group, a specialized marketing agency that delivers growth through transparent, results-driven strategies. By merging Benson Fischer’s history in the hospitality industry, national food and beverage manufacturing/distribution, and commercial real estate, Benson Fischer provides a 360-degree perspective that allows ZivZo to create marketing solutions that resonate with the unique challenges of business owners.

For more information on Benson Fischer’s keynote or to schedule an interview, please contact:

Media Contact: Benson Fischer CEO, ZivZo Marketing Group- Phone: (833) 948-9663 x700 Email: info@zivzo.com Website: www.ZivZo.com

