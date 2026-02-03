Westland Welcomes New Indoor Recreation Venue Focused on Youth and Community Engagement

Roberson’s Fun Center begins operations, offering structured indoor activities and a faith-based escape room experience.

The intention was to develop a space that supports positive interaction and structured recreation within the local community.” — Cynthia M. Roberson, Founder

WESTLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new indoor recreation venue has begun operations in Westland, Michigan, adding to the city’s local entertainment and community engagement offerings. Roberson’s Fun Center is now open, providing a range of structured recreational activities designed primarily for teens and families.

The venue includes pool tables, karaoke, and console gaming, with programming intended to encourage group interaction and supervised participation. In addition to these activities, the facility features a faith-based escape room that incorporates collaborative problem-solving within a narrative framework.

According to the business, the escape room concept originated in 2019 and was designed by Tiffany Roberson, the daughter of founder Cynthia Roberson. At the time, Cynthia Roberson had no prior experience with escape rooms and visited multiple facilities to better understand the format before constructing the room. The project was developed based on Tiffany Roberson’s vision and design, with the build executed by Cynthia Roberson.

Roberson’s Fun Center first opened in 2019 but temporarily closed for approximately seven months during the COVID-19 pandemic. The business reported that it did not receive government assistance through programs such as PPP loans, disaster relief funding, or small business grants. Following the extended closure period, Tiffany Roberson exited the business in 2023.

The venue was reopened in 2024 under sole ownership and operation by Cynthia Roberson. The reopening marked a continuation of the original concept while reflecting the operational challenges commonly faced by small, locally owned businesses during and after the pandemic.

The introduction of Roberson’s Fun Center reflects a broader interest among local communities in developing accessible indoor spaces that support youth engagement, particularly during periods when outdoor recreation is less practical. Community-focused recreation venues have increasingly been viewed as a way to supplement existing public and private activity options.

Roberson’s Fun Center operates within a 5,000-square-foot indoor space designed to accommodate both small and large groups. The venue layout supports organized activities while maintaining monitored areas for different forms of recreation.

Local residents and families have expressed interest in additional recreational options that offer structured engagement for teenagers. The business has stated that it intends to adapt its programming over time based on community needs and participation trends.

Operating in Westland, Roberson’s Fun Center serves residents from surrounding areas and contributes to the city’s growing number of locally owned businesses. As communities continue to explore ways to support youth development and social interaction, venues such as Roberson’s Fun Center represent one approach to addressing those needs through localized, indoor recreation.

Learn more at www.therobersonsfuncenter.com.

