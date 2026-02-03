Limitless Evolution Launches ReGen Medical RCT Shockwave Device for Advanced Pain Relief in Frederick, MD

Limitless Evolution Owner Larry Gentry with the Regen Shockwave Device

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Limitless Evolution announces the launch of the ReGen Medical RCT Shockwave Device, an advanced non-invasive technology now available at its Frederick, Maryland clinic. This next generation system is designed to reduce pain, accelerate healing, and restore mobility by activating the body’s natural regenerative processes.The ReGen Medical RCT Shockwave Device utilizes proprietary focused electromagnetic acoustic energy wave technology to stimulate cellular repair and long-term healing. By delivering targeted energy to affected tissue, the therapy supports collagen production, improves circulation, reduces inflammation, breaks down calcium deposits, and accelerates tissue recovery. This approach addresses the root causes of chronic pain and movement limitations without surgery, injections, or medication. Shockwave therapy is widely used in musculoskeletal care and rehabilitation. ReGen Medical RCT therapy represents an advancement by offering precise deep tissue penetration in a patient-friendly and cost-effective format. Treatments are needle-free, drug-free, and require no downtime, making them accessible to individuals seeking effective alternatives to traditional pain management.“At Limitless Evolution, we focus on restoring function instead of masking symptoms. ReGen Medical RCT helps us support real healing with non-surgical, drug-free technology that works with the body,” said Larry Gentry of Limitless Evolution.Limitless Evolution integrates shockwave therapy into an intentionally sequenced recovery process. Each session combines focused shockwave treatment with supportive low-intensity PEMF, far-infrared therapy, and localized massage. This structured approach is designed to help the body respond more effectively, improve movement quality, and support results that hold over time.The ReGen Medical RCT Shockwave Device is used to treat many areas of the body including the knees, shoulders, elbows, hips, back, wrists, feet, legs, and head. It is also used for conditions such as sciatic pain and cellulite. Care is personalized to address chronic pain, sports injuries, degenerative conditions, and mobility restrictions.Limitless Evolution serves clients from Frederick, MD and surrounding areas who are seeking a smarter and more intentional approach to pain relief and recovery. To help individuals determine whether shockwave therapy is right for them, the clinic offers a free Shockwave Experience Session that includes an assessment, education, and a brief treatment experience.About Limitless EvolutionLimitless Evolution is a Frederick, MD based wellness and recovery clinic focused on non-surgical and drug-free solutions for pain relief, mobility, and long-term healing. Through advanced technology and personalized care, the clinic supports real recovery and lasting improvement.About ReGen MedicalReGen Medical is a leading medical technology and services company focused on longevity and performance medicine. Through non-invasive regenerative technologies and partnerships with clinics and practitioners worldwide, ReGen Medical delivers client-focused solutions that support mobility, recovery, and long-term wellness for individuals at every stage of life.

