LineZero Named Workvivo’s 2025 Global Partner of the Year

OAKVILLE, ON, CANADA, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LineZero, a leading employee experience and digital workplace consulting firm, has been named Workvivo’s 2025 Global Partner of the Year, recognizing an exceptional year of collaboration, customer impact, and global growth.

The award highlights the strength of the partnership between LineZero and Workvivo and their shared focus on helping organizations build connected, engaged, and human-centered workplaces at scale.

Workvivo, a leading employee experience platform trusted by millions of users worldwide, selected LineZero for its outstanding contributions to innovation in employee engagement, customer experience, and LineZero’s success in supporting large global enterprise workforces.

Over the past year, the two teams worked closely to support organizations navigating distributed work, evolving employee expectations, and the need for clearer, more meaningful internal communications.

The LineZero leadership team accepted the award in person at Workvivo’s Partner Summit in London, UK, an event that brought together Workvivo’s global partner community to share insights, strengthen collaboration, and celebrate collective progress.

“Being named Workvivo’s Global Partner of the Year is an incredible honor,” said Greg Sugar, President at LineZero. “Our partnership is rooted in a shared belief that every person deserves to feel connected, valued, and supported at work. We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished together, and we’re even more excited about what’s ahead.”

At the heart of the recognition is LineZero’s people-first approach, which combines strategic advisory, hands-on implementation, and long-term adoption support to help organizations turn technology into meaningful cultural impact and fully connected communities at work.

“We’re thrilled to recognize LineZero as our 2025 Global Partner of the Year,” said John Goulding, CEO at Workvivo. “They have been an exceptional partner, combining deep expertise in employee experience and communications to drive real adoption, engagement and impact for our mutual customers.”

As organizations continue to rethink how they connect with and support their people, LineZero and Workvivo remain focused on helping leaders build digital workplaces that employees genuinely want to be part of.

LineZero has partnered with many organizations across industries, including AMC Theatres, TELUS, ODEON Cinemas Group, and Sompo, to support employee experience transformation for global brands navigating change at scale.



About LineZero

LineZero’s Mission

As a leading employee experience consultancy and technology reseller globally, our team is focused on creating the best full customer journey for organizations trying to create better at-work experiences for their people. We believe that organizations perform better when their people are fully connected to their business. We build digital communities where culture is amplified, collaboration happens, and great moments are shared.

Who We Are

LineZero is a team of employee experience and change management consultants. Our team brings years of experience and a deep understanding of internal communications, employee experience, and corporate culture. We are proud to work with many of the Fortune 500 and companies across every industry. We are B Corp certified, and live our values of People First, Be Like Gumby, and Do It Right.



About Workvivo

Workvivo by Zoom is a leading employee experience platform that helps organizations keep their teams informed, connected, and engaged, whether they’re in the office, remote, or on the front lines. The platform unifies employee communications, engagement, intranet, and analytics features into one modern employee app that captures the heartbeat of the organization and brings its culture to life.

Founded in 2017, Workvivo has seen momentous growth, which led to its acquisition by Zoom in 2023. Workvivo powers the employee experience at companies worldwide across all industries, including Amazon, Motherson, White Castle, Bupa, and Ryanair. Workvivo regularly tops software review sites, with a #1 spot on G2 for internal communications, intranet, and engagement tool categories.

