Newport Beach Facial Plastic Surgeon Outlines Effective Tips to Prolong Facelift Results

Dr. Ali Sepehr, double board-certified facial plastic surgeon and founder of OC Facial Plastic Surgery, reveals how to maintain rejuvenation after a facelift.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A modern facelift is frequently considered the gold standard of long-lasting facial rejuvenation, restoring youthful support and contours to the face without sacrificing a patient’s inherent facial characteristics. When executed successfully, a facelift can reverse signs of facial aging by as much as 10 to 20 years. While capable of powerful results, maintaining the outcome in the midst of the natural aging process requires thoughtful and healthy lifestyle choices long after surgery. According to award-winning and double board-certified Newport Beach facial plastic surgeon Ali Sepehr, MD, patients who take a proactive approach to their overall wellness can significantly extend the longevity of their facelift results. With practical measures like protecting the skin, supporting the body from within, and incorporating strategic maintenance treatments, facelift patients can enjoy long-term and natural-looking results for many years to come.One of the most important steps in preserving facelift results is to protect the skin from sun exposure. Unprotected ultraviolet (UV) radiation accelerates the breakdown of collagen, contributes to skin laxity, and exacerbates the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and discoloration, often reducing the integrity of facelift outcomes. Patients are advised to wear a high-SPF broad-spectrum sunscreen daily (even on cloudy days), reapplying regularly whenever outdoors. In addition, wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses, and seeking shade during peak sun help further shield the delicate facial skin from the effects of sun damage. Consistent sun protection can not only preserve surgical results, but also contributes to supporting long-term skin health and a more even, youthful complexion.Lifestyle habits also play a critical role in maintaining facelift outcomes. Dr. Sepehr comments that proper hydration allows the skin to stay plump, elastic, and resilient, while a balanced diet rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and lean proteins supports collagen production and tissue repair. In addition, avoiding smoking is especially crucial, as nicotine restricts blood flow, impairs healing, and accelerates skin aging. Limiting alcohol intake is also recommended, as excessive drinking can dehydrate the skin and contribute to inflammation and volume loss. Finally, efforts to enhance wellness like regular exercise, quality sleep, and stress management can further accentuate the appearance of healthier, younger-looking skin.Dr. Sepehr emphasizes that the natural aging process will continue regardless, which is why periodic non-surgical maintenance treatments tailored to the needs and health of a patient’s skin can be especially valuable. For example, CO2 laser resurfacing via advanced laser systems like the Lumenis ULTRApulseAlpha can improve skin texture, tone, and collagen production, while dermal fillers may be used strategically to restore subtle volume loss and maintain youthful contours. A healthy foundation for the skin is also vital, which is why physician-recommended skincare products — including medical-grade retinoids, antioxidants, and growth factors — can be used to support daily skin renewal and protection.The overall experience of a given facelift surgeon can also influence the integrity of facelift rejuvenation. With advanced procedures like a Lifelong Lift™ and RadiaLift personally developed by Dr. Sepehr, special techniques are utilized to restore support in the deeper tissues of the face and neck, and treat signs of facial aging as a whole. These comprehensive approaches work to address concerns across multiple dimensions of the face, further prolonging the longevity of a patient’s results. Dr. Sepehr stresses that a healthy lifestyle coupled with the care of a highly experienced, board-certified, and fellowship-trained facial plastic surgeon can maximize the outcome of a facelift.About Ali Sepehr, MDDr. Ali Sepehr is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon based in Newport Beach offering the entire range of aesthetic face procedures. In addition to his role as founder and Medical Director at OC Facial Plastic Surgery, Dr. Sepehr is also a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society — which only admits the top 4% of doctors in the nation — and the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS). As one of few facial plastic surgeons in the country who has completed a Fellowship in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Dr. Sepehr also serves as a researcher and educator teaching fellows, residents, and medical students at the University of California Irvine Medical Center. NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --

For more information about Dr. Sepehr and his practice, please visitorangecountyfacialplasticsurgery.com and facebook.com/ocfacialplastics.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.orangecountyfacialplasticsurgery.com/practice-news/newport-beach-facial-plastic-surgeon-outlines-effective-tips-to-prolong-facelift-results/

OC Facial Plastic Surgery - Ali Sepehr, MD
360 San Miguel Drive, Suite 409
Newport Beach, CA 92660

