Sunday Brunch Agency Marks 10 Years of Growth Through Economic Shifts, Industry Change, and the Rise of AI

Sunday Brunch Agency - 10 Years in Marketing Anniversary Sunday Brunch Agency - 10 Years in Marketing Anniversary - Founder Rachel Svoboda Sunday Brunch Agency - 10 Years in Marketing Anniversary Team

Female-Owned Marketing Agency Celebrates a Decade Serving More Than 500 Brands Nationwide

From economic uncertainty to platform shifts and new technologies, we’ve stayed grounded by working as a true extension of our clients’ teams.” — Rachel Svoboda, Founder and CEO of Sunday Brunch Agency

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunday Brunch Agency , a full-service marketing, advertising, and public relations firm based in Orange County, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary, marking a decade of sustained growth through some of the most significant economic and technological shifts to impact the marketing industry.Founded in 2016 by entrepreneur and marketing expert Rachel Svoboda, Sunday Brunch Agency has evolved alongside multiple economic cycles, the rise of social and digital-first platforms, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the rapid emergence of AI-driven marketing tools. Over the past decade, the agency has partnered with more than 500 brands nationwide across lifestyle, wellness, consumer goods, hospitality, professional services, nonprofit, and emerging industries, earning a reputation for its integrated, results-driven, and relationship-focused approach.“I founded Sunday Brunch Agency to show that agencies can grow through change without sacrificing integrity, accountability, or care for their clients,” said Rachel Svoboda, founder and CEO of Sunday Brunch Agency. “From economic uncertainty to platform shifts and new technologies, we’ve stayed grounded by working as a true extension of our clients’ teams.”“Just as importantly, we’ve built a company culture rooted in ambition, collaboration, and optimism. We are a company where women support one another, grow together, and pursue big goals without apology,” Svoboda added. “Ten years in, I’m proud of what we’ve built, and I’m optimistic about what the future holds for women in business.”By the Numbers- Founded: 2016- Clients Served: 500+ nationwide- Industries: Lifestyle, wellness, consumer goods, hospitality, professional services, nonprofit, emerging brands, and more- Ownership Model: Female-owned with team-led books of business and P&L accountabilityA defining factor in Sunday Brunch Agency’s long-term success has been its modern, entrepreneurial operating model, which is intentionally designed to create opportunity and leadership pathways within the organization.Built as a female-owned and female-led agency, Sunday Brunch Agency prioritizes mentorship, ownership, and autonomy. This includes empowering women across the organization to lead self-directed books of business, make strategic decisions, manage their own P&Ls, and share directly in growth. This structure has fostered accountability, leadership development, and resilience during periods of rapid industry change.“Marketing is evolving faster than ever, and agencies have to evolve with it,” said Christia Brockman, partner at Sunday Brunch Agency. “As AI, automation, and ever-changing consumer behavior reshape the landscape, our focus is on building an agency that’s flexible, deeply invested in its clients, and positioned to grow alongside the brands we support through innovation and smarter ways of creating value.”That forward-looking approach has delivered measurable results for Sunday Brunch Agency clients across industries.“Sunday Brunch Agency has been an invaluable extension of our team,” said Craig Goldberg, founder of inHarmony Interactive. “Their integrated approach has driven real results—year-to-date sales are up 53%—and they consistently deliver thoughtful, on-time work that elevates our brand and business.”As the agency enters its next decade, Sunday Brunch Agency’s team remains focused on embracing emerging technologies, expanding strategic partnerships, and exploring new revenue and investment opportunities that allow the firm to grow alongside its clients rather than simply service them.Throughout its 10-year journey, Sunday Brunch Agency has remained committed to supporting local, independently owned businesses and purpose-driven brands. That commitment extends beyond client work, reflecting the agency’s broader belief in creating space for women-led leadership, sustainable careers, and collaborative growth within the marketing industry.From branding and creative strategy to digital marketing, media planning and buying, public relations, social media, content creation, website development, and consulting, the agency offers fully integrated services designed to meet clients where they are—and help take them where they want to go.About Sunday Brunch AgencySunday Brunch Agency is a female-owned, full-service marketing, advertising, and public relations firm based in Orange County, California. Founded in 2016, the agency delivers integrated marketing across branding, content, digital, social, public relations, media, and emerging technologies, serving more than 500 clients across multiple industries. Built on a modern, entrepreneurial model, Sunday Brunch Agency empowers team-led growth, strategic partnerships, and long-term value creation—helping brands shape what comes next.Learn More: www.sundaybrunchagency.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.