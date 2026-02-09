Trace-Ability Appoints Industry Veteran Charles S. Conroy to Drive Strategic Growth

Veteran radiopharmaceutical executive joins to accelerate partnerships, regulatory alignment, and scalable growth in FDA-regulated markets

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charles S. Conroy Joins Trace-Ability as Managing Director, Strategic Partnerships to Advance Regulatory-Aligned Quality Control SystemsTrace-Ability, Inc., a provider of quality control (QC) systems technology for radiopharmaceutical and regulated life-science applications, today announced that Charles S. Conroy, Managing Director of Radion Advisory Group and former Chief Executive Officer of Nucleus RadioPharma, has joined the company as Managing Director, Strategic Partnerships.In this role, Mr. Conroy will focus on the development and expansion of Trace-Ability’s quality control platforms through strategic partnerships, with a strong emphasis on regulatory alignment, data integrity, and current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) compliance to meet the evolving needs of radiopharmaceutical manufacturers.Trace-Ability’s QC systems are designed to align with FDA expectations, including cGMP requirements, auditability, electronic data integrity, and inspection readiness. The company’s technology supports consistent, reproducible QC workflows while enabling lifecycle traceability of quality-critical data in highly regulated environments.“Radiopharmaceutical manufacturers are operating under increasing regulatory scrutiny while facing pressure to accelerate development and production timelines,” said Charles S. Conroy. “Trace-Ability’s approach to automated quality control directly supports FDA-aligned practices, strengthens data integrity, and helps ensure QC operations are inspection-ready. I am excited to work with the Trace-Ability team and its partners to further advance these capabilities and support the industry’s commitment to patient safety and regulatory excellence.”Mr. Conroy brings more than three decades of executive leadership experience across radiopharmaceuticals, healthcare services, and life-science manufacturing. As former CEO of Nucleus RadioPharma, he helped establish infrastructure and operating models designed to meet stringent regulatory standards for clinical and commercial radiopharmaceutical production. He continues to serve as Managing Director at Radion Advisory Group, advising companies across the radiopharmaceutical ecosystem on strategy, operations, and regulatory-informed growth.“Charles’ deep understanding of radiopharmaceutical manufacturing, regulatory expectations, and quality systems makes him a strong addition to our leadership team,” said Dr. Arkadij Elizarov, PhD, Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Trace-Ability, Inc. “As regulatory expectations around data integrity, auditability, and cGMP compliance continue to evolve, Charles’ experience will help ensure that our quality control platforms remain aligned with FDA expectations while enabling strong, value-driven partnerships across the industry.”Trace-Ability’s solutions integrate automated testing, electronic data capture, audit trails, and system traceability to support compliance with FDA guidance and global regulatory frameworks, enabling customers and partners to operate with confidence in regulated cGMP environments.About Trace-Ability, Inc.Trace-Ability, Inc. is a Los Angeles, California-based company focused on developing advanced, automated quality control systems for radiopharmaceutical and life-science applications. The company’s solutions are designed to support cGMP compliance, data integrity, and regulatory inspection readiness, helping manufacturers improve quality, efficiency, and confidence across critical QC processes.About Radion Advisory GroupRadion Advisory Group provides strategic, operational, and regulatory-informed advisory services to companies across the radiopharmaceutical and nuclear medicine ecosystem.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.