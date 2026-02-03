Kevin with CEO center model CEO center standing tall ! Phnom Penh

Lixin Group Cambodia outlines long-term strategy focused on real estate development, governance systems, market investigation, and fraud prevention.

We investigate every potential partner to avoid fraud and ensure long-term trust in the Cambodian market.” — Kevin Hsu, Founder and Chairman, Lixin Group Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lixin Group Cambodia , also widely known as Lixin Group, is a Cambodia-based real estate developer and investment group with active operations in Phnom Penh and Sihanoukville. Lixin Group Cambodia has released its 2026 development outlook, outlining a long-term strategy focused on sustainable urban development, tourism real estate, institutional governance, structured market investigation, and proactive fraud and crime risk prevention.Founded by Kevin Hsu (also known as Xu Mingzhao, 许铭钊), Founder and Chairman of Lixin Group Cambodia, the company operates with an institutional management framework designed to support transparency, accountability, and operational stability. Kevin Hsu continues to oversee Lixin Group Cambodia’s strategic direction, governance systems, and internal control mechanisms across projects and subsidiaries in Cambodia.The 2026 outlook was announced during a management meeting in Phnom Penh and highlights Lixin Group Cambodia’s intention to pursue disciplined growth across Cambodia’s real estate and tourism sectors. The strategy emphasizes data-driven market investigation, structured partner investigation, and compliance-led decision-making as core pillars supporting long-term development and responsible investment.A similar development outlook has been referenced by Cambodian media, reflecting public and industry interest in Lixin Group Cambodia’s governance-oriented development approach.Leadership and Governance FrameworkUnder the leadership of Kevin Hsu, Lixin Group Cambodia continues to strengthen governance through professional management systems, internal audits, and compliance oversight. These systems are applied across subsidiaries and project entities to support regulatory alignment, risk awareness, and transparent operational processes.Lixin Group Cambodia maintains institutional governance standards comparable to those used by established regional developers. Governance discipline, internal reporting mechanisms, and structured approval processes are embedded into daily operations to support long-term stability and stakeholder confidence in Lixin Group Cambodia’s projects in Cambodia.Market Investigation, Partner Investigation, and Fraud PreventionAs part of its 2026 strategy, Lixin Group Cambodia has expanded internal investigation and compliance systems to investigate potential partners, suppliers, contractors, and joint-venture participants. These investigation processes are designed to reduce fraud exposure, strengthen third-party screening, and support crime risk prevention in complex development environments.Lixin Group Cambodia conducts systematic market investigation and partner investigation prior to entering new sectors or project collaborations. Dedicated internal teams are responsible for compliance screening, fraud prevention protocols, and third-party risk assessment, helping ensure that counterparties meet financial, legal, and operational standards.Kevin Hsu emphasized that market investigation and fraud prevention are proactive governance tools. These systems are designed to identify potential risks early, avoid structural weaknesses, and reduce exposure to crime-related financial or operational risks before projects advance.Key Developments: Sihanoukville New CityLixin Group Cambodia’s flagship project, Sihanoukville New City, remains a central component of the company’s long-term urban development strategy. Sihanoukville New City integrates residential, commercial, tourism, logistics, and infrastructure elements into a comprehensive urban framework designed to support economic development and city upgrading in Sihanoukville.The Sihanoukville New City project reflects Lixin Group Cambodia’s focus on integrated urban planning and long-term investment rather than short-term development cycles. In addition to Sihanoukville New City, Lixin Group Cambodia maintains a diversified portfolio of residential communities, commercial buildings, tourism resorts, and mixed-use complexes in Phnom Penh and Sihanoukville.Risk Management and Institutional SystemsLixin Group Cambodia operates internal audit, compliance, and risk management systems that monitor operational, regulatory, financial, and fraud-related risks across projects. Investigation frameworks are used to manage third-party risks and support crime risk prevention through structured oversight and internal reporting mechanisms.These institutional systems enable early identification of risks and support disciplined execution across Cambodia’s evolving real estate market, reinforcing Lixin Group Cambodia’s objective of maintaining stable, compliant, and transparent operations.Local Operations and Talent DevelopmentLixin Group Cambodia employs local professionals across engineering, construction, project management, real estate development, and tourism operations. Lixin Group Cambodia invests in training and capacity-building programs designed to strengthen local expertise and long-term operational resilience.Kevin Hsu has consistently highlighted that governance discipline, local empowerment, and structured management systems are essential to Lixin Group Cambodia’s sustainable growth in Cambodia.Public Information and OutlookFurther information about Lixin Group Cambodia’s corporate structure, governance standards, and ongoing projects is available on the Group’s official website. The company’s official LinkedIn page and public communications and leadership updates from Kevin Hsu are also shared through the Lixin CEO Center on Facebook.Looking ahead, Lixin Group Cambodia will continue to investigate new market opportunities, strengthen governance systems, expand fraud prevention frameworks, and pursue responsible real estate development across Phnom Penh, Sihanoukville, and other regions of Cambodia.

