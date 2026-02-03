Attorney General Cox Announces Settlements with Lannett and Bausch Totaling $17.85 Million Over Conspiracies to Inflate Drug Prices and Limit Competition

February 2, 2026

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Alaska Attorney General Stephen Cox today joined a coalition of 50 states and territories announcing two additional settlements with generic prescription drug makers.

Lannett Company, Inc. (“Lannett”); Bausch Health US, LLC; and Bausch Health Americas, Inc. (“Bausch”), will pay a total of $17.85 million to resolve allegations that the companies conspired to artificially inflate and manipulate generic drug prices, improperly reduce competition, and unreasonably restrain tradeâ€”all of which hurts the consumer for the sake of increasing corporate profits.

As part of their settlement agreements, both companies have agreed to cooperate in the ongoing multistate lawsuits led by Connecticut against 30 corporate defendants and 25 individual executives. The States are currently preparing for the first trial to be held in Hartford, Connecticut, likely in late 2026. In addition, the companies have agreed to implement a series of internal reforms to ensure compliance with antitrust laws.

Antitrust laws limit the market power of any one industry participant to ensure healthy competition. They can regulate mergers and prohibit monopolistic behavior, and they help ensure that consumers have a choice among companies that must compete for the buyer’s business.

Before this Lannet and Bausch lawsuit, a similar coalition of states brought complaints in 2016 against other generic drugmakers, Heritage and Apotox, which ultimately settled for $49.1 million. Another lawsuit was filed in 2019 against Teva Pharmaceuticals. At present, Connecticut’s Attorney General is leading a coalition of nearly all states and territories in three antitrust cases.

“Alaskans already pay more than most Americans for the basicsâ€”fuel, food, shipping, healthcare,” said Attorney General Stephen Cox. “When drug companies conspire to drive up prices and shut out competition, that burden hits Alaska families first and hardest. This settlement makes clear that prescription drug prices should be set by fair competition, not backroom coordination. We are committed to enforcing the law so Alaskans aren’t asked to subsidize corporate misconduct on top of the higher costs they already bear.”

If you purchased a generic prescription drug manufactured by either Lannett or Bausch between May 2009 and December 2019, you may be eligible for compensation. To determine your eligibility, either call 1-866-290-0182 (Toll-Free); email info@AGGenericDrugs.com ; or visit www.AGGenericDrugs.com .

Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, U.S. Virgin Islands, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and Puerto Rico joined in today’s announcement.

# # #

Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.