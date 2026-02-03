Attorney General James Launches Legal Observation Project to Monitor Federal Immigration Enforcement in New York

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the launch of the Legal Observation Project, a new Office of the Attorney General (OAG) initiative to monitor and document federal immigration enforcement activity in New York state and protect New Yorkers’ rights. Through the project, OAG will collect reports of enforcement actions throughout New York and send trained personnel to observe and document that activity where appropriate, as well as any related protests, as they occur. These legal observers will serve as neutral witnesses on the ground, recording information that may inform future legal action. As federal immigration enforcement activity increases nationwide, the Legal Observation Project will help ensure that accurate, real-time information is collected and preserved, and that any violations of law are identified.

“As Attorney General, I am proud to protect New Yorkers’ constitutional rights to speak freely, protest peacefully, and go about their lives without fear of unlawful federal action,” said Attorney General James. “We have seen in Minnesota how quickly and tragically federal operations can escalate in the absence of transparency and accountability. My office is launching the Legal Observation Project to examine federal enforcement activity in New York and whether it remains within the bounds of the law.”

The project, staffed by trained OAG employees participating on a purely voluntary basis, will begin monitoring enforcement actions in the coming weeks. When necessary, OAG will send teams of legal observers to the location of reported immigration enforcement activity, outfitted in easily identifiable, purple OAG-branded safety vests, to witness and document enforcement actions. Observers will not interfere with enforcement activity; their role is solely to document federal conduct in a safe and lawful manner.

As New York’s chief law enforcement officer, Attorney General James has a responsibility to uphold the rule of law and protect the civil rights and constitutional freedoms of all New Yorkers. The Legal Observation Project will support this mandate by ensuring OAG has timely, accurate information to assess whether enforcement activity complies with the law.

Attorney General James is also urging New Yorkers to submit videos or other documentation of federal immigration enforcement actions directly to OAG through its secure online portal. Reports submitted through the portal will help OAG assess activity and determine whether further investigation is warranted.

This project continues the office’s work to protect New York’s sovereignty. The OAG has released guidance for law enforcement agencies, health care providers, non-profits, schools, and workplaces on navigating cooperation with federal immigration enforcement officers.