RICHBORO, PA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bouabré Transfer Reshapes Saudi Football StrategyThe move of Saimon Bouabré from NEOM FC to Al Hilal has sent shockwaves across Saudi football. The transfer, completed for €25 million, now stands as the second most expensive deal ever completed between Saudi clubs. It also represents the largest profit ever recorded involving a foreign player within the Saudi Pro League structure, and was spearheaded by NEOM Sporting Director Kyriakos Dourekas.The move highlights a shift in transfer philosophy. It shows how long-term planning and smart recruitment can produce massive financial and sporting rewards.From Investment to Historic ProfitNEOM originally purchased Bouabré for €10 million from AS Monaco. The club sold him for €25 million, generating a €15 million profit. That margin sets a new benchmark for domestic Saudi transfers involving international players. The deal demonstrates the rising value of young foreign talent inside the Saudi football ecosystem. It also proves that Saudi clubs can operate with a development and resale model that mirrors successful European systems.Bouabré arrived at NEOM as a promising young player with technical skill and attacking creativity. He developed quickly inside the club’s ambitious sporting project. His growth attracted attention from several teams across the region. Al Hilal eventually secured his services, adding another high-profile talent to their already star-studded squad. The transfer reflects Al Hilal’s continued push to dominate domestically and compete globally.Kyriakos Dourekas Drives the VisionThe transfer strategy that produced this record deal traces back to Dourekas. The experienced football executive spearheaded the recruitment and development model at NEOM. Dourekas has built a reputation for identifying emerging talent. He focuses on building value through development rather than only purchasing established stars.Dourekas, who recently was awarded the Mandela Award for Sport , introduced a system that prioritizes scouting younger players with high ceilings. He also created an environment that allows those players to grow rapidly. That approach separates NEOM from many other top Saudi clubs. Several of those teams focus heavily on signing global superstars near or past their peak years. NEOM instead mixes youth development with strategic investment.Bouabré became the perfect example of this philosophy. The player arrived with potential. He left as a proven asset worth significantly more than his initial price. The move strengthens Dourekas’ reputation as a forward-thinking football architect.A Blueprint for the FutureThe Bouabré transfer could influence how Saudi clubs operate in the coming years. The Saudi Pro League continues to attract worldwide attention because of high-profile signings. However, this deal shows that player trading and development can also generate financial sustainability. Clubs can now see a clear pathway toward balancing competitive success with economic growth.NEOM’s willingness to invest in youth and sell at peak value could become a blueprint across the league. The record profit signals that Saudi football continues to evolve. It is no longer just a destination for established stars. It is becoming a market where talent can grow, increase in value, and reshape the global football economy.Read more about Dourekas, NEOM, and all other football on Sports Talk Florida , Sports Talk United, and the Sports Talk Media Network.

