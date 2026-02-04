Bloch Ongert Announces Launch of SkiJustice.com to Serve Clients Injured in Ski and Winter Sports Accidents Across CO

Bloch Ongert Announces Launch of SkiJustice.com to Better Serve Clients Injured in Ski and Winter Sports Accidents Across Colorado

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bloch Ongert is pleased to announce the launch of a new website dedicated to skier, snowboarder and winter injuries at SkiJustice.com This fresh online platform gives individuals injured in ski-related accidents a clearer, more accessible resource for understanding their rights and connecting with experienced attorneys to fight for justice in ski related injury cases.For nearly four decades, Bloch Ongert has served clients across Colorado with aggressive, ethical representation for personal injury matters, including ski and snowboard injuries, auto collisions, slip and fall incidents, and wrongful death claims.The goal of the new site is to reflect how the firm helps injured skiers and snowboarders, and to make information about establishing legal liability for winter accidents and ski injury law useful and easier to find.The skijustice.com website features:• Detailed content about skiing, snowboarding and winter sports injury cases• Educational resources designed to help visitors understand the legal process• Contact forms that make it easier to request a free consultation• A responsive user interface (UI) for use on all devicesSkiJustice.com also highlights the firm’s extensive experience with on-mountain and resort-area cases. The attorneys at Ski Justice conduct immediate investigations following ski and snowboard collisions, working with professional experts to document evidence and support strong claims. The firm has local presence throughout Colorado and is able to serve clients in an effective and convenient manner.The Ski Justice website was developed by Legal Web Design , a provider of website and technology solutions for law firms and legal organizations.About Ski JusticeSki Justice and the law firm on Bloch Ongert has earned a reputation for personalized service and results-driven representation since its founding in 1987.Beyond work in the courtroom, Ski Justice is proud to be part of the local community. The firm is actively involved in community sponsorships supporting recreation and safety initiatives, reinforcing its dedication to both clients and the larger Colorado community.With the launch of SkiJustice.com, the firm is focused on making it easier for people impacted by winter sports injuries to find the information and guidance they need in pursuit of justice for their injuries. Skijustice.com is an authoritative and educational source of information about liability for winter injuries in Colorado, helping visitors learn about options, understand the next steps after an accident, and obtain a free consultation with attorneys passionate about top-notch legal representation throughout every part of the process.For more information or to explore the new website, visit SkiJustice.com.

