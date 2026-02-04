Greenville Dentists Introduce New Website Reflecting Family-Focused Care

Drs. Keenan Smith and Eric Rackley, two prominent Greenville dentists, unveil a website that offers clear patient information and improved search visibility.

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Led by Drs. Keenan W. Smith and Eric S. Rackley, Vineyard Dental provides comprehensive dental services for patients of all ages. As part of an ongoing effort to better reflect the welcoming, family-focused care offered in their office, the Greenville dentists recently introduced a newly redesigned website. The updated platform supports the practice’s evolution under the Vineyard Dental name while delivering a modern, intuitive digital experience for patients.Designed to function smoothly across smartphones, tablets, and desktop computers, the website allows users to navigate effortlessly – whether they are scheduling an appointment, exploring treatment options, or accessing new-patient information. Services are clearly organized, helping visitors quickly locate relevant details about treatments such as porcelain veneers and Invisalignclear aligners.In addition to usability enhancements, the website was built with today’s digital marketing landscape in mind. Structured content and strategic optimization support improved visibility in search results, allowing local patients to more easily discover Vineyard Dental online. This dental SEO –driven approach also aligns with emerging AI-powered search features, supporting content that stays clear, accurate, and accessible across evolving search platforms.“We aimed to create an online space that feels just as comfortable and informative as our practice,” said Dr. Smith and Dr. Rackley. “We want patients and families to feel informed and welcomed from the moment they visit our website.”The new site was developed in partnership with Rosemont Media, a dental website design and marketing agency specializing in custom website design and digital marketing strategies for healthcare practices. Together, the teams focused on building a site that balances personality, performance, and long-term growth.About Vineyard DentalVineyard Dental is a family-focused dental practice located in Greenville, South Carolina. Led by Dr. Keenan W. Smith and Dr. Eric S. Rackley, the practice offers a wide range of dental services, including cosmetic solutions, family dentistry, restorative care, and treatments for TMJ disorder and sleep apnea. Their team is committed to providing personalized care in a relaxed, welcoming environment. Dr. Smith and Dr. Rackley are available for interview upon request.To learn more about the array of treatments available at Vineyard Dental, visit www.vineyarddentalsc.com To view the original source of the press release, click here: https://www.rosemontmedia.com/website-design/greenville-dentists-introduce-new-website-reflecting-family-focused-care/ ###Vineyard Dental463 Woodruff RdGreenville, SC 29607(864) 729-8661Rosemont Media

