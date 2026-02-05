Roquemore Skierski PLLC Opens Fort-Worth/Keller Office to Expand Commercial Litigation Services in Tarrant County

Opening a Fort-Worth office lets us meet Tarrant County business owners where they are, and move faster when a dispute threatens their business.” — Kelvin Roquemore

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roquemore Skierski PLLC announced the opening of its new Fort-Worth office , expanding the firm’s presence in Tarrant County and increasing access to litigation counsel for owners, executives, and investors dealing with high-stakes business disputes and litigation matters.The Fort-Worth office will support clients across Fort-Worth and Tarrant County on business litigation and related advisory work, including breach of contract claims, partnership disputes, shareholder disputes, business fraud, breach of fiduciary duty claims, arbitration, business formation and dissolution, construction litigation, real estate litigation, and business transactions.The office will also assist businesses and investors with commercial real estate transactions, including acquisitions and dispositions, lease matters, and risk allocation in deal documents when disputes or uncertainty affect timing and price.“Opening a Fort-Worth office lets us meet Tarrant County business owners where they are, and move faster when a dispute threatens their business.” said Kelvin Roquemore , managing partner of Roquemore Skierski PLLC.The firm’s founding partners have decades of direct, courtroom experience, and met as litigation attorneys at Locke Lord Bissell & Liddell LLP (now Troutman Pepper Locke LLP), where Doug Skierski rose to the level of Partner.The Fort-Worth office will serve businesses in Fort-Worth and nearby communities, including Keller, Southlake, Westlake, Colleyville, Trophy Club, and other parts of Tarrant County. To request a consultation with an attorney or a media interview, please call (972) 807-0561.About Roquemore Skierski PLLCRoquemore Skierski PLLC is a Dallas-based business and commercial litigation law firm representing small and mid-sized companies, owners, and executives in business litigation, breach of contract matters, partnership and shareholder disputes, arbitration, business fraud, breach of fiduciary duty claims, commercial real estate litigation, and business and real estate transactions.For more information, visit https://roqski.com/

