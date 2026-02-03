U.S.–India Tariff Reduction Deal Creates Momentum for MedSource Labs and Harsoria Joint Venture

Peripheral Safety IV Catheter

MedSource Labs and Harsoria Announce Joint Venture as Medsoria: An Equal Partnership Combining American R&D with Indian Engineering

For many years we have thought of the Harsoria and MedSource teams as one. This joint venture only serves to formalize how we've been doing business together.” — Neeraj Gupta

CHANHASSEN, MN, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MedSource Labs , a class II medical device company headquartered in Minnesota, and Harsoria , an innovative manufacturer based in India, announced today the formation of Medsoria, their joint venture to expand production of peripheral IV catheters near Delhi, India.Together as Medsoria, the joint venture will increase production capabilities with a new 70,000 square feet (6,500 square meters) U.S. FDA-compliant facility and engender future collaboration on developing new product lines. With the recent reporting of a trade deal between the U.S. and India to reduce tariffs and promote improved trade relations between the two countries, the joint venture could not arrive at a better time.Beginning in 2026, Medsoria will be the primary manufacturer of all TrueSafe IV catheters and Healcath Autosaf IV catheters, safety PIVC catheters with a push button that safely retracts the needle to reduce accidental needlesticks. The TrueSafe and Healcath Autosaf lines have a variety of styles, including Blood Control with advanced active check valve mechanisms and the Comfort catheters, which use VenaPur, a proprietary, biocompatible catheter material designed to soften in the patient’s vein.This joint venture represents the culmination of a decade of successful business relations between the two companies that share many similar values: family-owned and operated, established in the early 2000s, and an unwavering commitment to continuous improvement in service of enhancing patient care.C. Todd Fagley, Founder and CEO of MedSource Labs, says, “This is the next step in a relationship that’s been 10 years in the making. The combination of Harsoria’s know-how and MedSource’s commercial prowess is a force multiplier where 1+1=3.”Neeraj Gupta, Managing Director of Harsoria, adds, “For many years we have thought of the Harsoria and MedSource teams as one. This joint venture only serves to formalize how we've been doing business together.”For more information, visit www.medsoria.com Harsoria Healthcare Pvt Ltd is an award-winning ISO 13485-certified medical device manufacturer that produces CE-marked devices that are exported to 50+ countries. Each year, Harsoria produces 300 million medical devices for distribution. Harsoria’s mission is to design, manufacture, and commercialize innovative medical devices for the global marketplace to serve unmet medical needs and improve overall healthcare outcomes. For more information, visit www.harsoria.com MedSource Labs is a leading medical device designer and supplier of high-quality Class II medical products, specializing in IV therapy and respiratory care. Since 2002, MedSource Labs has focused on identifying opportunities to iterate and innovate medical devices to optimize performance for clinicians and patients alike. For more information, visit www.medsourcelabs.com

TrueSafe Comfort® BC Safety IV Catheters

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.