Pinnacle Public Relations Expands Mississippi Footprint with New Offices in Oxford and Biloxi

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pinnacle Public Relations , a strategy-first communications and brand advisory firm, announces the opening of two new offices in Oxford and Biloxi, Mississippi, complementing its Jackson Metro headquarters in Madison and marking a significant expansion of the firm’s statewide presence.The new locations position Pinnacle to better serve founders, startups, growing businesses, and established organizations across North Mississippi and the Gulf Coast, while meeting increasing demand for the firm’s strategy-led approach to brand growth, market positioning, and long-term business development.“Growth without strategy is just motion,” said Adam Horlock, Founder and CEO of Pinnacle Public Relations . “Our expansion into Oxford and Biloxi reflects not only our growth as a firm, but the growing recognition among businesses that real, sustainable success starts with clarity, positioning, and intentional strategy, not tactics alone.”Alongside its geographic expansion, Pinnacle is also announcing the formal expansion of its strategy services, including brand strategy and business development strategy, designed to help organizations define who they are, who they serve, and how they win in increasingly competitive markets.Pinnacle’s expanded strategy services help organizations:+ Identify and deeply understand their ideal customers, including motivations, needs, and barriers to action.+ Clarify market positioning and differentiate from competitors.+ Develop clear, compelling messaging that resonates and converts.+ Align brand, marketing, and business development efforts around a unified strategy.+ Build long-term brand equity while driving measurable growth.Unlike traditional marketing or PR firms, Pinnacle operates as a fractional strategic partner, often serving as a fractional CMO or senior advisor for leadership teams navigating growth, change, or market entry.“Too many businesses are executing without a roadmap,” Horlock added. “We help organizations slow down, get focused, and build strategies that make them the sought-after brand in their market, rather than one constantly chasing attention.”With the addition of the Oxford and Biloxi offices, Pinnacle will continue to serve clients across the Southeast and nationally, while remaining anchored at its Madison headquarters.Pinnacle’s Biloxi location is located at 770 Water Street, Suite 434, Biloxi, Mississippi 39530, and the Oxford location is 1723 University Avenue, Suite B-402, Oxford, Mississippi 38655.About Pinnacle Public RelationsPinnacle Public Relations is a strategy, brand, and communications firm that helps organizations build clarity, credibility, and competitive advantage. Serving founders, startups, and established organizations, Pinnacle specializes in brand strategy, business development strategy, public relations, and fractional CMO services, helping clients win where competitors can’t reach.For more information, visit www.pinnaclepublicrelations.com

