Former anesthesiology resident sentenced for stealing and using narcotic pain medicine while on duty

Seattle – A 36-year-old former anesthesiology resident at Seattle Children’s Hospital and Harborview and University of Wasington Medical Centers was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Seattle to one year of supervised release including 200 hours of community service for diverting narcotic pain medication to his own use while treating patients, announced U.S. Attorney Charles Neil Floyd.

