Florida Man Sentenced to 327 Months in Prison for Sex Trafficking Two Women in Daytona

Orlando, FL — Delon Richard Smith, 47, of Daytona, Florida, was sentenced Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida to 327 months in prison after pleading guilty in October 2025 to two charges of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion and one count of conspiracy to commit the same. Smith was ordered to pay the two victims $4800 in restitution.

